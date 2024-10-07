MediBill MD Introduces Industry-Low Flat 1% Rate for Medical Billing Services

Our goal is to simplify medical billing from day one, giving practices peace of mind and allowing them to focus on delivering excellent care.” — Asadullah Khan, CEO - MediBill MD

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediBill MD , a trusted leader in medical billing solutions, today, announced the launch of its revolutionary flat-rate billing services. For the first month, new clients can take advantage of MediBill MD's industry-leading flat rate of just 1% of collections, covering the full spectrum of medical billing and revenue cycle management services . This includes provider credentialing, claim scrubbing, denial management, A/R recovery, and payment posting services, offered without any hidden costs.“We understand the immense challenges medical practices face with error-free billing and securing accurate reimbursements,” said Asadullah Khan, CEO of MediBill MD. “Our goal is to simplify medical billing from day one, giving practices peace of mind and allowing them to focus on delivering excellent care. With our 1% flat-rate pricing, we offer unmatched value to maximize our clients' revenue without hidden costs or surprises.”The company uses competitive pricing to maintain its market position. While industry rates for medical billing services typically range from 4% to 10% of collections, MediBill MD’s pricing starts at a highly competitive 1%, ensuring our clients enjoy significant savings. After the initial 30 days, rates adjust to between 2% and 5%, depending on the monthly collections.MediBill MD’s experienced team of certified medical coders, billing experts, and revenue cycle managers continuously communicate and collaborate with medical practices to ensure the effectiveness of their billing processes. By partnering with MediBill MD, healthcare practices across the USA can free up resources, focus on delivering quality patient care, and experience increased financial efficiency.About MediBill MD - MediBill MD, established in 2023, is a trusted provider of end-to-end medical billing services. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company offers customized and proven medical billing solutions across 45+ specialties. It leverages industry expertise, regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and data analytics to streamline revenue cycles and accelerate business growth.MediBill MD holds key accreditations, including HIPAA and ISO certifications, alongside memberships in industry-leading organizations such as the National Independent Laboratory Association (NILA) and the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC).

