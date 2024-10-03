Fire Prevention Week Proclaimed for October 6-12

NASHVILLE – Tennesse Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed October 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week in Tennessee.

During this week, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) will highlight the importance of working smoke alarms through fire safety messages and events.

Unfortunately, most Americans don’t test their alarms to ensure they’re working properly. According to the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) recent survey , while nearly all U.S. households (99 percent) report having at least one smoke alarm, more than half of U.S. households (61 percent) test their smoke alarms less frequently than recommended (at least once a month). A third (33 percent) report never testing their smoke alarms.

According to the NFPA, working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (60 percent), while the majority of civilian home fire deaths continues to occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working alarms.

“It’s a simple fact: Smoke alarms won't help protect your family and loved ones if they are not working properly,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “By ensuring your home has working smoke alarms, you can help protect the lives of your family and the lives of firefighters who risk their health and safety every time they respond to an emergency.”

Remember:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or don’t respond when tested.

To help provide smoke alarms to Tennesseans, the SFMO created the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” free smoke alarm program in 2012. Since its inception, over 500 lives have been saved by alerts from alarms installed through this program.

“Through ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee!’ we’ve seen proof of how working smoke alarms can reduce fire fatalities in Tennessee,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “If you or your family need working smoke alarms, I urge you to contact your local fire department to request them or you can request alarms directly through our website.”

To help raise awareness of the importance of working smoke alarms, the SFMO recently began accepting submissions in the annual Fire Prevention Poster Contest which is open to all students from kindergarten through 12th grade. To enter the contest, visit our submissions page.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, the SFMO will partner with the Chattanooga Fire Department to hold a live fire demonstration at 11 a.m.(EDT) on Sat., Oct. 5 at the East Lake Community Center (3610 Dodds Ave., Chattanooga TN 37407).

###