Ex-Caseworker for Division of Child Protection and Permanency Indicted on Sexual Assault and Official Misconduct Charges After Alleged Abuse of Two Minors

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ), and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) today announced the indictment of an ex-caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services’ Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP), for his alleged sexual abuse of two children.

Trent L. Collier, 58, formerly of Newark, New Jersey, and presently living in Savannah, Georgia, has been charged in a seven-count indictment with sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, attempted aggravated sexual assault, and official misconduct, based on Collier’s alleged sexually abusive conduct toward the two minor victims.

The NJSP Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Homeland Security Investigations partnered in the investigation, which revealed that Collier had sexually abused two minors. The first victim was allegedly sexually assaulted while Collier served as the DCPP caseworker for the victim’s family. Collier allegedly verbally and physically threatened the victim that they would be removed from their family if they disclosed the abuse. Several instances of the alleged abuse occurred inside a DCPP office as well as a DCPP vehicle. As to the second victim, it is alleged that Collier leveraged his position as a DCPP caseworker to facilitate the sexual abuse, including use of his DCPP vehicle to facilitate an assault. It is also alleged that Collier offered financial incentives to the second victim in an effort to thwart disclosure.

“These victims were children in vulnerable situations who were allegedly sexually assaulted and silenced,” said Attorney General Platkin. “This defendant misused his position to exploit those who needed advocacy and protection the most. The tireless investigative efforts of the State Police and their collaboration with our federal partners are ensuring there will be accountability for these alleged predatory acts against children.”

“This defendant violated the enormously important duty of monitoring and ensuring the safety and well-being of children,” said J. Stephen Ferketic, Director of DCJ. “Our office is dedicated to vigorously investigating and prosecuting all abuse allegations of this kind.”

“The indictment of this individual serves as a reminder that we remain steadfast in our commitment to seeking justice for the most vulnerable among us — our children,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “It is especially disturbing when someone entrusted with the well-being and protection of children betrays that trust in such a horrific way. We will not relent in our efforts to investigate and bring to justice those who prey on the innocent. Protecting our children is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure their safety and obtain justice.”

Collier was indicted on the following charges: sexual assault (2nd degree); attempted aggravated sexual assault (2nd degree); endangering the welfare of children by impairing or debauching the morals of a child (2nd degree); official misconduct (2nd degree); aggravated criminal sexual contact (3rd degree) and luring (3rd degree).

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Collier is being detained pending trial.

DCJ Cybercrime Bureau Deputy Chief Layli Khelafa is prosecuting the case for DCJ under the supervision of Bureau Chief Laura Magnone.

These charges and allegations are merely accusations and they do not constitute proof of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Defense counsel:

Luke O’Brien, Esq., Office of the Public Defender

###