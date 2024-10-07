Sofico Expands North American Presence with Asset & Contract Lifecycle Management Platform

Mike Reinlein, Sofico GM of North America

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX - October,3 2024 - Sofico , a global leader in software solutions for enhanced automotive and mobility services, announced its expansion in the North American market with its U.S. office in Dallas, TX. This move brings the company’s mission-critical Miles Enterprise Asset & Contract Lifecycle Management platform to one of the world’s largest automotive and fleet management markets.Mike Reinlein, General Manager of Sofico North America, stated, "We look forward to introducing Miles Enterprise for businesses providing automotive finance, leasing, fleet, and mobility management services. The platform represents a paradigm shift in asset and contract lifecycle management with unparalleled user flexibility, security, and efficiency.“Our Miles system can manage diverse products and serve different markets. It provides a solid foundation to manage company and retail vehicle leases or subscription-based services simultaneously from a single platform. It’s an end-to-end solution to vehicles and leases across their full lifecycle and every customer touchpoint.”Revolutionary Microservices ArchitectureMiles Enterprise is designed to grow and evolve with a company. Its Miles Microservices system leverages the power of the cloud to enable multi-modal IT in conjunction with Miles, the solid backbone that supports all complex business processes and activities associated with automotive financing, leasing, fleet, and mobility management.The coupled architecture allows for predictable and robust back-end transaction processing, new technology integration, modern-day integration patterns, and real-time data streaming.Meeting the Evolving Needs of Fleet Leasing BusinessesAccording to Reinlein, the introduction of Miles Enterprise is well-timed as today’s fleet leasing providers are seeking solutions that offer rapid adaptation of vehicle management systems, optimized fleet utilization, and reduced operational costs: “Sofico's product suite addresses these needs through its scalable and flexible architecture, allowing businesses to stay ahead in a dynamic market."There is an increasing demand for flexible, scalable solutions in the automotive and fleet management sectors. Sofico is well-positioned to meet this demand and drive innovation in the North American market."About SoficoSofico is a leading European provider of software solutions for enhanced automotive and mobility services. With over three decades of experience, the company has established itself as an innovator in the field, serving clients across Europe, APAC, Mexico, and now, all of North America.For more information about Sofico and the Miles Enterprise platform, contact Mike Reinlein, General Manager of North America, Phone: 1.972.467.6730; Email: mike.reinlein@soficoservices.com

