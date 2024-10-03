DCA announces $10 million in CHIP grants available through 2025

(Atlanta, GA.) – The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has officially opened the 2025 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant cycle for application.

This grant cycle is offering $10 million in CHIP grants to local governments, nonprofits, and public housing authorities.

The 2025 CHIP application must be submitted using the Emphasys online portal. The application and the 2025 CHIP Application Manual, which highlights all necessary components to submit the application, are both available on the DCA website at the following link: https://bit.ly/4eFrNzt

Eligible applicants include:

Eligible activities include $500,000 awards available for housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied single-family homes, and $1,500,000 awards available for new construction and reconstruction of affordable single-family homes for sale to income-eligible homebuyers.

All relevant attachments for the 2025 Community HOME Investment Program must be submitted by Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

--

About the Community HOME Investment Program

The Community HOME Investment Program is funded with federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds and is subject to federal HOME regulations (24 CFR Parts 91 and 92) and any amendments thereto. The regulations and program requirements governing the use of HOME funds can be found at the following link https//www.hudexchange.info/programs/home/

About the Georgia Department of Community Affairs:

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) partners with communities to create a climate of success for Georgia’s families and businesses through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified low- and moderate- income Georgians buy homes, rent housing, and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit dca.ga.gov.