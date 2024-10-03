Governor Newsom proclaims Disability Employment Awareness Month 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring October 2024 as Disability Employment Awareness Month.

PROCLAMATION

California joins the nation in recognizing Disability Employment Awareness Month this October, a time to lift up the many contributions by people with disabilities – visible and not visible – to our workplaces, economy and communities. More than 7 million adults with disabilities call California home, and our state understands the important role they play in our prosperity and vibrancy.



This year’s theme, “Access to Good Jobs for All,” spotlights my Administration’s commitment to providing all Californians with disabilities access to competitive, integrated employment opportunities. In partnership with the Legislature, we have enacted laws to help state agencies identify, hire and promote employees with disabilities to reach parity with the working age population; facilitate reasonable accommodations for state employees with disabilities; and end subminimum wages for workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



I was proud to sign legislation last month that will help the 1 in 8 students with disabilities who have an Individualized Education Program get an earlier start on planning their post-secondary goals, and the California Cradle-to-Career Data System will now include data on developmental disabilities, giving us valuable insights on jobs and earnings. In addition, a new Office of Inclusive Higher Education is being established through the most recent state budget.



My Administration is developing a Master Plan for Career Education that will guide the state’s work to promote equitable access to career pathways and hands-on learning for Californians of all backgrounds – inclusive of disability, age, income, geography, race, ethnicity, sex, gender, immigration status, justice involvement, and more. Furthering our work to expand career training opportunities, the California Department of Rehabilitation and Office of Youth and Community Restoration recently launched a new partnership to support employment opportunities for youth with disabilities who are justice-involved.



Employees with disabilities enrich their workplaces with their talents and perspectives. This month, let us reaffirm our commitment to strengthening career pathways for students and workers with all disabilities. Together, we can build an inclusive workforce that reflects the diversity of Californians and powers the 5th largest economy in the world.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim October 2024, as “Disability Employment Awareness Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 3rd day of October 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State