Design Firm Selected for America’s River Crossing

Memphis, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has officially selected Parsons Transportation Group, Inc. to provide Engineering and Design Services for the I-55 bridge replacement project, also known as America’s River Crossing. The I-55 bridge spans the Mississippi River and was originally opened to traffic in 1949.

Parsons Transportation Group, Inc., with over 80 years of experience applying innovative solutions to some of the largest bridge projects in the world, will be responsible for delivering a project that addresses route resiliency, improves safety, and maintains a state of good repair.

“We are excited to begin this next phase to replace the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Together, we are committed to delivering a safe, sustainable, and iconic structure that will serve our region for generations to come.”

The proposed project will replace the existing 75-year-old I-55 bridge. The I-55 bridge is projected to support approximately 64,000 vehicles carrying residents, workers, and freight moving between Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi every day by the year 2050. The proposed project will improve mobility and address traffic flow and operations for local and regional motorists and travelers in the tri-state area.

While finalizing the design contract with Parsons Transportation Group, Inc. for the engineering and design activities, the department will continue moving forward with delivering this project utilizing an Alternative Delivery method, the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC). CM/GC is used for complex projects, aligning technical direction, organizational structure, and budgets with the department's strategic vision. For more information on the proposed project, please visit America's River Crossing.