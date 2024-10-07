bb.q Chicken Celebrates Successful Opening of Its First Canadian Village in Waterloo

Introducing bb.q Chicken Village Waterloo Central, now open with 150 spacious seats designed for an exceptional dining experience. bb.q Chicken Village Waterloo Central's grand opening on October 1st was a success, welcoming a packed house of customers eager to enjoy our signature Korean fried chicken.

bb.q Chicken Village Waterloo Central's grand opening on October 1st was a success, welcoming a packed house of customers eager to enjoy Korean fried chicken.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- bb.q Chicken ( www.bbqchickenca.com ) is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its first bb.q Chicken Village in Canada, located in Waterloo, Ontario. The grand opening on October 1st, 2024, saw tremendous support from the community, with over 600 guests attending in the first two days. The restaurant anticipates welcoming more than 2,000 guests during its first week.Justin Park, a University of Waterloo student, shared his excitement: “I finally found the original Korean fried chicken in Waterloo! It’s so convenient to enjoy Korean fried chicken, authentic Korean dishes, coffee, and desserts all in one place. Plus, the beautifully designed interior and atmosphere make it a great spot to hang out!”As a token of appreciation, bb.q Chicken is offering a 20% discount through the bb.q Chicken App using the coupon code "WTC20." The offer is valid exclusively on the app from October 7–10 and October 14–17.Inspired by the iconic Broadway Theatre, the Waterloo location can accommodate up to 150 guests, including a private room for 12, making it ideal for gatherings and student meetups. Throughout the month, special events, exclusive merchandise, and prize giveaways will be held to celebrate the opening. Conveniently situated between the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University (A1-140 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON), bb.q Chicken Village Waterloo Central offers student discounts and group catering options.For catering inquiries, please contact waterloocentral.bbqchicken@gmail.comAbout bb.q Chicken ( www.bbqchickenca.com ): bb.q Chicken, short for "Best of the Best Quality Chicken," is the largest Korean fried chicken franchise globally, with over 3,800 locations worldwide. Known for its high-quality ingredients and authentic flavors, bb.q Chicken continues to set the standard for Korean fried chicken internationally and has the most number of fried chicken stores worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.