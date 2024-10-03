"A Practical Guide for Divorced Parents to Reduce Conflict and Prioritize Their Children's Well-Being"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Navigating The Civility High Road: Strategic Advice for Managing Difficult Co-Parents and Adversarial Relationships by Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D., a world-renowned psychologist and author. This insightful book is designed to guide parents through the turbulent waters of divorce and separation, offering practical strategies for reducing conflict and putting the well-being of children first.Divorce is never easy, but when high-conflict co-parenting is involved, children are often the ones who suffer the most. The emotional, psychological, and social toll on kids growing up between adversarial parents is profound. Dr. Favaro’s book offers strategic advice for parents struggling to manage a difficult co-parent while also addressing their own anger, frustration, and reactions to conflict. The key takeaway: raising healthy children during and after divorce means loving your children more than disliking or hating your co-parent.As Dr. Favaro explains, many parents embroiled in legal battles are drawn into adversarial behaviors that escalate conflict. The courtroom setting can often reward combative actions, leaving parents stuck in an unhealthy cycle of hostility. In Navigating The Civility High Road, Dr. Favaro encourages parents to pause and reflect on the long-term consequences of this behavior, focusing on pragmatic strategies to bring down the emotional temperature in their interactions. He further discussed these themes in his recent interview with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network TV, where he emphasized the importance of managing one’s own reactions for the sake of the children.Dr. Favaro is the author of 18 other books on conflict resolution, divorced parenting, and child development. His work is internationally recognized for helping families and individuals navigate the complex terrain of custody disputes. Some of his other titles include Anger Management: Six Critical Steps to a Calmer Life and SmartParenting for Divorced and Divorcing Parents.The primary message of this book is clear: if you want to raise emotionally healthy children, you must put their needs above your feelings toward your co-parent. Dr. Favaro’s wealth of experience provides parents with the tools they need to manage their emotions, communicate effectively, and reduce the harm conflict can cause to their children.For more information about Dr. Favaro and his work, visit his website at www.centerihr.com

