Ilham Aliyev attended the ground-breaking ceremonies for new enterprises in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park in the Jabrayil district

AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ground-breaking ceremonies for new enterprises in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park in the Jabrayil district.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the President and the First Lady on the progress made in the industrial park.

According to the Presidential decree dated October 4, 2021, the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park was created in Jabrayil district under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA). The park’s main activities will include the establishment of a logistics and trade center, warehouse complexes, wholesale and retail outlets, parking area, customs and fuel stations, and service centers for vehicles and equipment.

Covering an area of 200 hectares, the industrial park benefits from its advantageous location along newly constructed highways and railways, making it an attractive site for entrepreneurs.

The industrial park currently hosts 13 residents and 1 non-resident. Total investments are expected to reach 133.8 million AZN, creating more than 2,000 jobs. To date, residents have already invested over 20 million AZN, generating more than 40 permanent jobs.

Among the planned projects in the industrial park are the production of fiberglass and polystyrene concrete blocks, dry construction mixtures, paving stones, various adhesive tapes, footwear, disinfectants, liquid detergents, and bleach solutions. A 40-room hotel, a 100-seat restaurant, and a logistics center will also be constructed.

Currently, one enterprise is operational in the park, providing technical services for agricultural machinery and trucks.

X X X

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva first attended the ground-breaking ceremony for a furniture cluster owned by Lithuania’s Dominari company.

Dominari has been registered as a resident of the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park. The company plans to implement a five-phase furniture cluster project on 10 hectares. The first phase will include the construction of a factory for producing foam, a key material for mattresses, and a textile factory to supply various stages of the cluster. The total investment will exceed 50 million AZN, and 650 jobs will be created initially, with the workforce recruited from Jabrayil and nearby districts.

The company will annually produce 6,000 tons of flexible polyurethane, 250,000 units of various furniture, 1 million covers for mattresses, sofas, and beds, 200,000 mattresses, and 5,500 cubic meters of furniture components. The products will be sold domestically and exported.

Lithuania’s Dominari has rapidly grown into one of the leading furniture manufacturers in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe. Currently, the company employs 2,000 people and serves over 200 corporate clients.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the "Dominari" furniture cluster.

X X X

The President and First Lady participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for a factory owned by Karabakh Stone LLC in the industrial park.

Karabakh Stone LLC was registered as a resident of the industrial park in July 2024. The company will produce decorative paving stones and curbstones for roads and landscaping on 3.5 hectares of the park.

The project, with an investment of 7.8 million AZN, is expected to create 95 permanent jobs. The factory, with an annual production capacity of 1,250,000 square meters, will cater to the domestic market. The factory, utilizing Turkish technology, is expected to become operational in 2025.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the factory.

X X X

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also attended the ground-breaking ceremony for a factory by Prestij-Kimya LLC in the industrial park.

The company will construct a factory on 2.15 hectares to produce disinfectants, liquid detergents, and bleach solutions. With an investment of 5.8 million AZN, the factory will create 214 permanent jobs.

The factory will utilize advanced technologies from Turkiye, China, and leading European countries, producing 30,000 tons of various disinfectants, liquid detergents, and bleach products annually. The products will be marketed both domestically and internationally.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the factory.