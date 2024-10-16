AOG Wealth Management Appoints Clifford W. “Chip” Holgren as Senior Vice President of Business Development

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AOG Wealth Management , the Advisor for AOG Institutional Fund and a leading financial services firm located in Reston, VA, is pleased to announce the addition of Chip Holgren as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Chip Holgren develops and leads the business development vision, strategy, plans, and processes that will seek to drive sales, increase revenue, expand markets, and accomplish financial objectives. He will also identify and evaluate new markets, partners, channels, and customers.Chip has been in the investment management business for more than 30 years and has been active in both traditional and alternative investments. During his career, he has worked with a diverse set of investors including institutional organizations and their consultants, private wealth advisors, and family offices.“As the company prepares to expand, I am eager to help grow the AOGFX footprint and extend our reach nationwide. I am honored to take on the role of Senior VP in support of the AOG Institutional Fund (AOGFX)”, said Chip Holgren. Frederick Baerenz , President and CEO of AOG Wealth Management and officer for the AOG Institutional Fund, expressed his enthusiasm about Holgren’s appointment, stating, "Chip is joining us at a pivotal moment as we enter a new phase of growth. With his extensive experience, he is uniquely qualified to lead our sales team, drive our continued growth efforts, and contribute to our sales efforts."Chip has served as Treasurer and is currently an active member of Masonic University Lodge #51 in Philadelphia, PA.Chip completed his undergraduate work at Dickinson College with a B.A. in Classical Studies. He earned his MBA at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a concentration in Finance. He currently holds the Series 7 and 63 FINRA Licenses.Chip lives with his wife, Lenka, in suburban Philadelphia, and their daughter, Alex, is pursuing her Master’s Degree in Political Science at University College London.IMPORTANT INFORMATIONInvestment in the AOG Institutional Fund (“AOGFX Fund”) is speculative and involves substantial risks, including the risk of loss of a Shareholder’s entire investment. Investors may not have immediate access to invested capital for an indefinite period of time and must have the financial ability, sophistication/experience, and willingness to bear the risks of an illiquid investment. No public market for Shares exists, and none is expected to develop in the future. No guarantee or representation is made that a Fund will achieve its investment objective, and investment results may vary substantially from year to year.An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, please call 703-757-8020 or visit aogfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.The AOG Institutional Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC (“UMBDS”). UMBDS is not affiliated with AOG Wealth Management.

