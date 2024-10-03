MCAA’s GEORGE AI Is Now In Free, Open Beta For The $33 Billion Masonry Industry

A screenshot from the GEORGE AI web-based operating system Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) Logo

The First “Get To Know GEORGE” Session Was Seen By Thousands; Dozens Of Proprietary AI Assistants And Features To Roll Out In The Coming Months

ALGONQUIN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is excited to announce the launch of a free, open beta for its AI system, GEORGE. This follows the successful first session of “Get To Know GEORGE,” held via Zoom on October 1st, which drew the eyes of thousands of masonry professionals across the United States. GEORGE is the MCAA’s web-based AI operating system that houses the industry’s purpose-built Assistants.“The reception our first presentation of GEORGE has been overwhelmingly positive. Our operating system approach makes artificial intelligence familiar, simple, and seamless. All you need is a device with a browser and Wi-Fi or data connection and you can talk or text at will. You can start a conversation from your phone in the field, pick it up back at the office when you need to add documents to a conversation with one of our Assistants, and get the answer you need quickly,” said Jason Blake, MCAA’s Director of Technology.Those who login to their MCAA account will be able to access three of the Assistants shown during “Get To Know GEORGE.” The Spanish Translations, Wall Bracing, and Productivity Assistants are all able to provide immediate industry-specific value to users. Each one of these tools are carefully coached and calibrated by the MCAA using proprietary knowledge, documents, and coaching methods. The results are industry-accepted, reliable, and immediately-effective tools that will strengthen masonry’s stakeholders.“The Assistants we demonstrated and the dozens we will be rolling out in the near future will give masonry businesses of all sizes boosts in productivity and efficiency never seen before. We are also preventing unscrupulous companies and their useless ‘AI solutions’ from flooding the market. This is the natural evolution of our purpose within the industry and we’re excited to lead the way,” said Dan Kamys, MCAA’s Director of Content. Participants in the beta program will have exclusive access to GEORGE and will be able to provide feedback directly to the development team. This collaborative approach ensures that GEORGE continues to evolve to meet the needs of the masonry industry.Within the coming weeks, GEORGE beta testers will receive access to upcoming features and Assistants, including: live, industry-accepted Spanish translations spoken into a user’s earbuds within a one second delay, OSHA compliance assistants, estimating assistants, document management assistants, and more. The MCAA will be releasing Assistants and features and ensure that users are informed of any new features. Those interested in beta testing GEORGE and the Assistants within can log into or create their MCAA account to receive immediate access by clicking here and then selecting the red GEORGE AI button on the left of the page.For those that missed the first “Get To Know GEORGE” session, it is available on-demand via the MCAA's popular YouTube channel . For those interested in seeing another upcoming live demonstration, the next session will take place November 1st at 9AM Central. Those interested in joining can register at this link About Mason Contractors Association of America: The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is the national trade association representing mason contractors in the $33 billion industry. The MCAA is committed to preserving and promoting the trade by providing continuing education, advocating fair codes and standards, fostering a safe work environment, recruiting future manpower and marketing the benefits of masonry materials.About GEORGE: GEORGE is the Mason Contractors Association of America’s proprietary, industry-specific Artificial Intelligence operating system. Built on the MCAA’s experience serving as the masonry industry’s focal point for over 75 years, it is designed to make the masonry industry more efficient than ever. GEORGE is a web-based experience that can run on any device through talk and/or type input. Its name is an homage to George Miller, the MCAA's first association executive.

Get To Know GEORGE: Masonry's AI System (10.1 Broadcast)

