Boating safety alert: FWC urges caution following Hurricane Helene

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is prioritizing the safety of residents and visitors. Boaters are reminded that the storm has impacted many of Florida’s coastal and inland waterways.

If you’re in affected areas, please stay off the water and avoid interfering with storm response efforts. For those who must venture out, exercise extreme caution: maintain a safe speed and adhere to Florida Statutes, which require vessel operators to maintain a slow speed (minimum wake) within 300 feet of any emergency vessels with activated lights.

Even if you know the waters well, be alert for new underwater hazards, including submerged navigation aids and altered water depths due to shifting sands. The storm could have changed the locations and conditions of pilings, trees, shoals, sandbars and navigation markers, creating potentially hazardous situations.

Always ensure that you and your passengers wear life jackets. Stay safe on the water!

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the safety of residents and visitors of Florida remains our top priority,” said Maj. Bill Holcomb, FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader. “We urge all boaters to remain vigilant and cautious on the water, as familiar waters may now hide new dangers. Emergency response efforts will continue as we work toward restoring our waterways. Together, we can ensure a safer boating experience during this challenging time.”

Report missing or damaged waterway markers by calling 866-405-2869 or by filling out an online form at MyFWC.com/boating, by clicking “Waterway Management” then “Waterway Markers” and “Reporting Damaged/Missing Waterway Markers.”

The public can report displaced vessels by contacting Wildlife Alert by texting 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword “FWC” and information about the violation, calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922), or submitting a tip at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.