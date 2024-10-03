Seeking comments on proposed rule changes to parking permits, group facilities

SALEM, Oregon—Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comment on a proposed rule change that would give the director greater flexibility to decide which parks charge a day-use parking permit fee.

The proposed rule change would require day-use parking permit fees at all state parks but give the director the ability to waive the fee. If adopted, the director plans to waive the fee at most parks.

Currently, 25 Oregon State Parks require a day-use parking permit fee, and those parks are identified in rule. Under the proposed rule change, the director would have the ability to implement parking permit fees as needed to help manage parking congestion, traffic and the impact on natural, cultural and recreation resources.

The collected fees could also help pay for ongoing operations and maintenance at some of the busiest parks. OPRD already announced an increase in some of its fees for 2025 to help keep pace with rising costs.

In addition, the proposed rules would expand the 25% out-of-state camping surcharge (recently expanded from RVs to all site types) to also include buildings and other facility rentals.

Public comments on the proposed rule change will be accepted through 5 p.m. November 1, 2024 and can be submitted:

A public hearing will be held for the public to provide comments.

Once the public comment period ends, the proposal with any incorporated updates is slated to go to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission in November for possible adoption. Any changes to parks that charge for parking permits could be effective as soon as Jan. 1, 2025.