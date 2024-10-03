MDC offers free virtual class on house spider identification and appreciation Oct. 19

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Spiders are versatile creatures, abundant and important in the wild, and commonly seen by people. Learn the names and habits of these common house visitors during the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program, These Are the Spiders in Your House. The virtual program is from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Missouri has more than 300 species of spiders. While they can be startling if found in unexpected places, most are harmless. Spiders are valuable eight-legged predators that can be found throughout the environment.

This program will focus on the most common spiders that people see in and near homes, including cellar spiders, jumping spiders, house spiders and the brown recluse. MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center Assistant Manager Stephanie Kemp will talk about the role spiders play in nature and offer tips on how to identify them during the program.

The program is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202009