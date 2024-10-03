INDUS Announces Completion of Two Rooftop Solar Energy Projects in Windsor, Connecticut

110 Tradeport Drive, Windsor, Connecticut

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDUS or the Company), a U.S.-based logistics real estate business, announced the successful completion of its first rooftop solar energy installations at two buildings within its New England Tradeport (NETP) logistics park in Windsor, Connecticut.

Key Highlights:

• Renewable Energy Generation: The two solar arrays, consisting of 2,560 high-efficiency modules, are estimated to produce approximately 1,669,300 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy annually.

• Environmental Impact: These projects will offset approximately 1,166 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, equivalent to the emissions from about 277 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year.

• Financial Benefits: The projects capitalize on incentives available through the Connecticut Non-Residential Energy Solutions (NRES) program.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of the solar installations at 110 and 220 Tradeport Drive," stated Michael Gamzon, President and CEO of INDUS. "These projects mark a major step forward in our commitment to increasing our portfolio's environmental sustainability. This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work by members of our team as well as the dedicated professionals at Verogy and Titan Energy."

INDUS collaborated with Verogy, a West Hartford-based solar energy developer, and Titan Energy, which provided energy consultancy services for the project. William Herchel, CEO of Verogy, commented, "The installation of these rooftop solar arrays aligns with INDUS' sustainability initiatives, including making a positive impact on the communities in which INDUS operates." Adam Teff, General Manager of TitanGen, Titan Energy's renewable energy division, added, "We are thrilled to have supported INDUS in their journey towards a greener future, furthering their commitment to both environmental responsibility and sustainability."

About INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial properties. As of September 2024, INDUS owns or has under development 54 buildings totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet. INDUS' properties are located in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. INDUS is owned by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a global private investment firm with deep experience in real estate, and GIC, a global institutional investor. Additionally, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is a strategic investor alongside Centerbridge in the ownership of INDUS.

About Verogy

Verogy is a West Hartford, CT-based solar developer focused on developing, constructing, and owning commercial, industrial, and small utility-scale projects. Built on 75+ years of combined industry experience, the professionals at Verogy have developed, financed, and constructed hundreds of solar projects across the United States. Learn more at www.verogy.com.

About Titan Energy

Titan Energy is an independent energy management consultancy group with expertise in energy procurement, demand-side management, generation services, electric vehicle infrastructure, utility data management, and dashboarding. Operating in all competitive markets throughout North America, Titan Energy creates comprehensive energy management strategies to control and reduce energy costs. For more information, visit www.titanenergyne.com.

For more information, please visit our website at www.indusrt.com.

