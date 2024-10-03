Healthcare Funding: Helpster Impacts 5000 Poor Families in Asia, Africa as Kenya, Nigeria Lead Cases Chart

Helpster beneficiaries in Bangladesh. A Kenyan mother and her child that was saved through healthcare funding. Helpster Country Manager, Nigeria, Dr Perpetua Mbanefo, and some children who received medication during Helpster's 7th medical outreach in Nigeria.

DOVER, DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helpster Charity US Inc, an international nonprofit organisation based in the US, has released its Impact Report while also restating commitment to its mission of reducing child mortality through essential healthcare funding in remote regions across Africa and Asia.The nonprofit is determined to bridge the healthcare gap in Africa and Asia by connecting low-income earners to healthcare facilities through transparent and innovative app and web platforms.According to the Report, for its healthcare funding programme, 662 cases were received, out of which 414 patients were admitted while 248 were rejected for various reasons. Out of the total admitted cases, 252 were treated and paid for by donors. These cases were administered across Nigeria, Cambodia, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with Kenya accounting for 52 percent, Nigeria had 42 percent while the other three Asian countries accounted for the remaining 6 percent. With 62.5 percent admission rate, Helpster attended to seventy-three medical conditions, including blood diseases, pneumonia, malaria, appendicitis, severe hernias, urology surgeries, fractures, liver/kidney diseases, etc, and the average cost of saving a life, based on several cases received, is 261USD.The Report shows that the NGO conducted four medical outreaches in Nigeria, offering 4000 people free medical screening, and 800 children were treated onsite for various illnesses while 47 were admitted into the main Helpster programme of funding medicare. The NGO said it conducts these outreaches to provide healthcare to remote communities where healthcare access is limited.The Chief Executive Officer of Helpster Charity US Inc, Kate Lysykh, noted that it has been a challenging but impactful journey for the tech charity startup, and expressed gratitude to all its partners, hospitals, volunteers, donors and the entire Helpster team for their contributions towards the progress made in the last one year, adding that the nonprofit has learnt from the challenges and is now more strategically positioned to achieve its mission of ensuring that no child dies or suffers because of financial constraint.“It has been an interesting journey so far for us at Helpster. There have been challenges but we’re emboldened and encouraged by the impact we’re creating on the lives of underprivileged children in poor areas, funding their medicare and restoring their hopes and aspirations. We have been able, through donor contributions on our app and website, to fund the treatments of over 250 children in 5 countries across Asia and Africa where healthcare is most needed. We impacted 5000 indigent families and now have over 50 verified hospitals and close to 100 volunteers.“I’m delighted that we persevered through the challenges. We now have a robust partner network and a system that manages our admission process and has entrenched increased efficiency as well as transparency, ensuring that every dollar donated by our kind donors makes a palpable difference in the life of a child admitted into our programme. We envision a world where vital healthcare is available to all, especially the economically disadvantaged, and Helpster is creating an impact in this regard through our app and website”, Lysykh stated.She called on well-meaning individuals to join forces with Helpster on this journey of saving vulnerable children in underserved regions by donating on the app or on www.helpstercharity.org ABOUT HELPSTER CHARITY US INC.Helpster Charity US Inc, founded by a team of heart-driven IT specialists, is a non-governmental organisation that operates as both offline infrastructure and a mobile application, providing a platform for fundraising to support the treatment of needy children living in remote regions through an impactful, transparent and efficient system. The Charity, now made up of doctors and other professionals, is committed to ensuring no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means. Helpster is a 501c3 nonprofit, registered in the US, registration number 93-3969693, with headquarters in Dover, Delaware, US.

