$25 Million Available for Airport Modernization

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that up to $25 million in State funding is now available to support safety enhancements, modernize operations, promote environmental resilience and enhance regional economic competitiveness of the State’s public-use airports. The funding, available through the AIR NY Aviation Capital Grant Program, is part of New York State’s historic commitment to support airports across the state, which serve as gateways to their communities and are engines for economic growth and prosperity.

“Airports are indispensable tools that help local communities welcome visitors and generate new opportunities for economic growth and investment,” Governor Hochul said. “This new funding available from the AIR NY program will help our local airports provide efficient, hassle-free experiences for residents and visitors alike and make travelers eager to return to New York State again and again.”

Administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, the AIR NY Aviation Capital Grant Program supports projects that enhance public and employee safety, improve transportation system sustainability and resilience, advance performance and innovation, and support the economic well-being of New York State. Previous projects funded under this program have included the construction of new security and access control facilities, deployment of new automated weather monitoring systems, and the construction and rehabilitation of new and existing hangars and aircraft refueling facilities. In 2023, the program awarded approximately $49 million for strategic infrastructure enhancements at 36 public-use airports across New York.

The Aviation Capital Grant Program is open to qualified public-use airports listed in the 2018 State Airport System Plan. Eligible project activities include safety projects, preservation projects, new construction, and other projects that enhance business development and economic competitiveness. Projects will be selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria including economic benefits for surrounding communities and businesses; adherence to regional economic development plans; safety improvements; improved operational efficiency; and energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

The New York State Department of Transportation will be accepting applications for this funding opportunity through January 22, 2025. Program guidance and applications may be found here.

New York State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul understands that investments in our transportation infrastructure pay huge dividends in terms of enhanced safety, economic growth and improved quality of life for communities across the state of New York. By providing these investment opportunities, we are making sure that our local communities are able to make important improvements in the safety, security and resilience of their airports so that in turn, they can serve as modern gateways, welcoming new businesses and opportunities that will enhance their long-term economic prosperity.”

