Protecting Open Space and Expanding a State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the addition of 763 acres to Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park in Putnam and Dutchess counties helping conserve a scenic and undeveloped parcel in the Mid-Hudson Valley and one of the largest privately-owned undeveloped blocks in the Hudson Highlands region. The protection of these lands as part of the New York State Park system was a unique opportunity to safeguard sensitive natural resources and represents a valuable addition for accessibility and future recreational improvements.

The addition of these acres also supports the State's goal to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030, in line with the global 30 x 30 Initiativeto protect the world’s lands and waters.

“Protecting open space and expanding our parks helps to improve the environment, create much-needed space for outdoor recreation, and resist climate change," Governor Hochul said. "Our State Parks are some of New York’s most-treasured resources, and I’m excited to expand Fahnestock State Park to better connect future generations with New York’s parklands.”

The land acquisition includes a 530-acre and a 233-acre parcel, both of which have been top priorities for State Parks. The 530-acre property was one of the largest privately-owned undeveloped forest blocks in the New York State Highlands region and provides an important buffer and new access point for the recreational amenities at Fahnestock State Park, including access to the long-distance Appalachian Trail. The property is bordered by 5.5 miles of Fahnestock State Park and is part of a highly scenic green corridor buffering Fahnestock to the century-old Fishkill Farms in Dutchess County. The 233-acre property is an important connection of a northern green corridor that will enhance the local trail network as well as the Appalachian Trail.

The expansion will help protect the natural habitat of the Hudson Valley, as both sites are rated highly in the State for biodiversity and feature a range of natural resources, including a large forest patch and important wildlife areas.

The parcels are located in the Highlands region, as designated by the Highlands Conservation Act of 2004 (HCA), which provides federal assistance for land conservation projects to protect land and natural resources and is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Both parcels were acquired with 50 percent federal HCA grant funding along with 50 percent from the State’s Environmental Protection Fund for a total of $3.64 million in funding.

Since Congress passed the Highlands Conservation Act in 2004, $123.4 million in federal, state, local and private funds have protected 16,226 acres for people and wildlife in the 3.4 million-acre Highlands region that spans Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. The program was recently updated and expanded to address the issues of our time — climate resilience, habitat connectivity and equitable access to the outdoors — and broaden its potential reach to 10 million acres and under-resourced communities.

In 2021, Congress reauthorized the Highlands Conservation Act and made key changes to expand the potential reach and impact of the program. As of last year, potential eligibility for the HCA includes additional areas in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Westchester counties. The reauthorization also extended the availability of funding to municipalities that are working to protect land in their communities.

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “This major inholding to Fahnestock State Park has been a top priority for conservation by State Parks for many years. As we continue celebrating the Centennial of the state park system in 2024, I’m thrilled to see the remarkable work to protect open space and the creation of more parkland for people to better access and discover.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “News that two parcels of forest land with access to the Appalachian Trail are being added to Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park is cause for celebration. This is already one of the Hudson Valley’s most cherished and popular recreational areas, and future generations will appreciate the abundant opportunities that this superb parkland represents. Thank you to Governor Hochul for realizing this incredible land acquisition and for advancing New York’s strong open space ethos.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “Fahnestock State Park provides excellent recreation opportunities year-round. This expansion is such good news, as it will enable more people to enjoy the park along with the preservation of more natural space. I am very grateful to the Fresh Air Fund for working with New York State to make this expansion possible.”

U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Conservation Investment in the Northeast Assistant Regional Director Colleen Sculley said, “The Highlands Conservation Act program is a unique public-private partnership that protects threatened and endangered species, ensures clean drinking water, creates outdoor recreational areas and sustains working forests and farms in the Highlands region. These additions to Fahnestock State Park protect and connect habitat for a diversity of wildlife and species of conservation concern like forest songbirds. They also increase recreational opportunities within driving distance of millions of Americans.”

The Scenic Hudson Land Trust Executive Director Seth McKee said, “Scenic Hudson congratulates Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for acquiring these two critical properties in the Hudson Highlands. Both parcels are key additions to the irreplaceable Fahnestock State Park, which not only provides extensive recreational opportunities for the public, but wildlife habitat and extensive forested lands as well. And the acquisition of Fresh Air Fund land means that the potential for a new trail from Fahnestock to the popular Fishkill Farms is one step closer to reality. I can't think of a more fitting way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the passage of the Highlands Conservation Act, which has helped State Parks, Scenic Hudson and many other partners to conserve vital lands throughout the great green expanse known as the New York Highlands.”

Open Space Institute’s Vice President for Land, Northeast.Dene Lee said, “Adding the 530-acre forested property in Kent to Fahnestock State Park has been a high conservation priority for Open Space Institute and the conservation community for decades. We congratulate the State of New York on this significant achievement that will enhance recreational access to Fahnestock, protect the forested ridges and streams, which feed the Fishkill Creek and help buffer a section of the Appalachian Trail. We applaud local, state and federal supporters of the federal Highlands Conservation Act grant program, which provided funding to this project and makes critical conservation in the Highlands region possible.”

New York State Trust for Public Land Director Tamar Renaud said, “The Trust for Public Land applauds the 20th anniversary of the Highlands Conservation Act and commends the State of New York for completing this latest expansion of Fahnestock State Park. These programs and partnerships further support our shared commitment to ensuring access to the outdoors for our fellow New Yorkers now and in the future.”

Hudson Highlands Land Trust Executive Director Katrina Shindledecker said, “These latest Fahnestock acquisitions represent the importance of the Highlands Conservation Act and regional conservation partnerships. As we celebrate 20 years of this program, we look forward to the next 20 years of safeguarding habitat for wildlife and continuing to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.”

The acquisition brings Fahnestock State Park to 15,638 acres, spanning land in Putnam and Dutchess counties. The park boasts hiking trails, picnic areas, scenic campground and abundant opportunities for boating, hunting, fishing and birding. The park is also home to the Taconic Outdoor Education Center which provides high-quality environmental programming and Fahnestock Winter Park, which includes 20 kilometers of groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which saw a record 84 million visits in 2023. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Join us in celebrating our Centennial throughout 2024, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and the OPRHP Blog.