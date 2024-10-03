Investiture for Iowa Court of Appeals Judge John Sandy October 23, 2024

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., Governor Kim Reynolds will administer the ceremonial oath of office to Iowa Court of Appeals Judge John Sandy during a public investiture in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom at the Iowa Judicial Branch Building located at 1111 E. Court Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50319.

Judge Sandy was appointed to the Court of Appeals in June of 2024. He filled the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Judge Thomas Bower.

Judge Sandy earned his undergraduate degree with honors from the University of St. Thomas in 2007. He attended the University of St. Thomas School of Law, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Law & Public Policy and graduated with Dean's honors in 2010. After law school, Judge Sandy served as a 1st Assistant Public Defender for the State of Minnesota and was a shareholder and managing partner at Sandy Law Firm, P.C., where he maintained a trial practice. In March of 2021 he was appointed as an Iowa district court judge. He was raised and graduated from high school in Spirit Lake.

Judge Sandy is a member of the Iowa and Minnesota State Bar Associations and the Iowa Judges Association.

Media Advisory: If you wish to be present for the entire ceremony and have camera and recording equipment to install, please arrive twenty minutes in advance of the ceremony. If you have additional requirements, contact Steve Davis at [email protected].