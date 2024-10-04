Silver Palace Inc. is Participating in the JIS Show, Offering up to 25% Discount on Wholesale Silver Jewelry

Silver Palace Inc. offers up to 25% Off on Wholesale Silver Jewelry at the JIS Show from October 6-9. Participants can pre-order and pick up at Booth #355!

We are super excited to meet you at the JIS Show, where our representatives will be ready to assist you with all your silver jewelry needs.” — Armen Norendzayan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Palace Inc., a trusted name in silver jewelry wholesale, is offering special discounts during the JIS Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center from October 6-9, 2024.Along with showcasing some exclusive designs at the event, Silver Palace Inc. is offering up to 25% off selected wholesale silver jewelry Attendees are requested to explore their jewelry and pre-order online and check out their new arrivals for the upcoming season, including elegant necklaces, rings, cheap moissanite rings , earrings, and bracelets designed to suit various styles.A special discount is offered to buyers at the JIS Show. They will get a 25% discount on purchases of $1,000, which is normally offered on purchases over $5,000 or more.The minimum purchase to get wholesale pricing is $200, providing incredible savings and flexibility for retailers and jewelry enthusiasts interested in stocking up for the current season.This is an opportunity for retail jewelry store owners to expand their inventory with high-quality pieces that combine classic and modern designs. The collection features sterling silver chains , necklaces, intricately designed rings, earrings, and bracelets to match different inventory preferences.Silver Palace Inc. is known for its dedication to quality, creating stylish and durable pieces. Each item is crafted precisely, ensuring quality that stands out in the wholesale jewelry market. The pieces offered at the JIS Show will be even more exclusive, showcasing the company’s focus on combining affordability with craftsmanship.At the JIS Show, Silver Palace Inc. will offer a customized shopping experience for all attendees. Visitors can explore the collections at their own pace while receiving recommendations tailored to their preferences.Participants can seek expert guidance and an exclusive showcase at Booth #355 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. This approach ensures a comfortable buying experience, where customers can find jewelry that suits their style and needs.Silver Palace aims to improve inventory and shipping efficiency through its digital presence, allowing retailers and e-commerce owners to find high-quality silver jewelry at incredible wholesale prices.Silver Palace Inc. invites everyone attending the JIS Show from October 6-9 to visit their Miami Beach Convention Center booth #355. Attendees can get exclusive discounts and explore their silver jewelry range. Whether attendees need to stock up for a store or add a unique piece to their jewelry collection, Silver Palace Inc. has something for everyone.About Silver PalaceSilver Palace Inc. is a jewelry wholesaler specializing in high-quality silver pieces that blend traditional and contemporary designs. Their collection includes a range of necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets crafted with precision to ensure durability and style. With a focus on providing affordable yet elegant jewelry, Silver Palace Inc. caters to individual customers and retailers looking for silver wholesale jewelry options.Summary/ConclusionSilver Palace Inc. will participate in the JIS Show from October 6-9, offering discounts on silver jewelry. Buyers can get 25% off on purchases of $1,000 or more, with a minimum spend of $200 to qualify for wholesale prices. Booth #355 at the Miami Beach Convention Center is dedicated to Silver Palace Inc., where the company’s representatives will answer all silver jewelry-related queries.

