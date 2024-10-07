MUSKOGEE WELCOMES THE WORLD’S LARGEST STEAM LOCOMOTIVE FOR A SPECIAL CEREMONY

Credit: Union Pacific, 2024

City to be designated ‘Train Town USA’ during Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Stop

OK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s largest operating steam locomotive, Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014, will make a special stop in Muskogee on Monday, October 14, 2024. This stop is part of an eight-week, 10-state tour celebrating the enduring connection between railroads and the communities they serve. During the visit, Union Pacific will officially designate Muskogee as “Train Town USA” recognizing the city’s historical ties and continued commitment to the railroad industry.“Union Pacific has been part of the country's fabric throughout the railroad's more than 160-year history," said Ben Jones, Union Pacific Senior Director of Public Affairs for Oklahoma. "That bond between us and the communities we serve continues to strengthen. Union Pacific is proud to have Muskogee join our Union Pacific's Train Town USA Registry."The public celebration will kick off at 10:15 a.m. CT on West Broadway between N. Main and N. Cherokee, featuring family-friendly activities, music, and refreshments provided by Visit Muskogee. At 11:00 a.m. CT, the Big Boy locomotive will arrive at the W. Okmulgee Street Crossing, where Union Pacific will present the “Train Town USA” plaque to city officials. The locomotive will depart at 11:30 a.m. CT“This event marks an exciting milestone for Muskogee and a tribute to our rich heritage as a railroad community,” said William Lowe, Executive Director for Visit Muskogee. “Railroads have played a crucial role in shaping our city’s growth, and we welcome this iconic locomotive as we celebrate with residents and visitors alike.”Muskogee’s Lasting Connection to RailroadsMuskogee’s railway history is a cornerstone of its identity, playing a pivotal role from its early days in Indian Territory, through statehood, the Great Depression, World War II and beyond. The city’s connection to rail began in 1871 with the arrival of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad (M-K-T), also known as the Katy, establishing Muskogee as a vital transportation hub. This connection spurred the city’s growth, earning it the nickname "Queen City of the Southwest." Today, railroads continue to drive Muskogee’s economy, supporting transportation, commerce, and trade throughout the region.Big Boy No. 4014: A Piece of Living HistoryWeighing in at an incredible 1.1 million pounds, Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 is the only operational locomotive of its kind. Originally built to haul heavy freight during World War II, it was restored in 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroadAbout The Muskogee Tourism AuthorityThe Muskogee Tourism Authority (MTA) is a public trust of the City of Muskogee, dedicated to promoting the city as a premier travel destination by showcasing its rich cultural heritage, vibrant events, and warm hospitality. In 2023, Muskogee welcomed over 500,000 tourists, significantly contributing to the city’s economic vitality. The MTA oversees key assets such as the Roxy Theater and the Visit Muskogee Tourism Program. Through these initiatives, the MTA aims to enhance Muskogee’s appeal to visitors and drive economic growth in the local community. Learn more at VisitMuskogee.com.###

