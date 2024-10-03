Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet Oct. 17
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office conference room on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
The committee is scheduled to select candidates for the obligatory seat for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission.
An agenda and other meeting materials can be found here. Public comment will be accepted during the meeting.
