Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet Oct. 17

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office conference room on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

The committee is scheduled to select candidates for the obligatory seat for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission.

An agenda and other meeting materials can be found here. Public comment will be accepted during the meeting.

WHO:

 N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee
WHAT: Review and recommend candidates for the obligatory seat for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
WHEN: Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
WHERE: N.C Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office 
Conference Room
5285 Highway 70 W
Morehead City, North Carolina 28557

