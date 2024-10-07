Cthulhu Calling - Boston's new Immersive Interactive Horror Comedy Show

Cthulhu Calling! Coming to Boston 2024!

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for the Apocalypse at “Cthulhu Calling” – An Immersive Halloween Horror Comedy Experience in Medford, MA

This Halloween season, experience the end of the world like never before! Join an underground cult on a mission to summon an ancient terror at Cthulhu Calling, an interactive horror comedy inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. This immersive show will run for three nights only on October 25th, 26th, and 27th.

Cthulhu Calling thrusts the audience into a secret society's final ritual to summon the Great Old One, Cthulhu, before the 2024 election. As new initiates into the cult, the audience will be part of the action—laugh, scream, and maybe even get your hands dirty as the ritual unfolds. With its immersive nature, audience participation is highly encouraged.

The mastermind behind the show is Matthew Martino, a seasoned performer and director with extensive experience in interactive theater. Martino has directed horror films such as The Drachen Recruitment Experiment and Chainsaw Maidens from Hell, and his company, Sage Interactive, specializes in immersive and interactive event consulting.

“We wanted to combine horror and humor because horror comedies are fan favorites,” says Martino. “Yes, we’ll scare you, but you’re going to laugh just as hard. It’s all about creating a unique and fun experience.”

Joining Martino is Griegg Abadon, a veteran horror actor and cosplayer renowned for his eerie and elaborate creations. Known for embodying terrifying roles like demons, ghosts, evil clowns and supervillains, Abadon has been a "Master of Scaremonies" at numerous haunted attractions.

When asked how they prepared for the roles in the show, Abadon joked. “We had to make a few sacrifices. Just hope you’re not the one we choose next!”

Expect to be transported into the eerie and hilarious world of Lovecraftian horrors, complete with loud noises, strobe lights, silly string, and even toilet paper! You might get wet, so dress accordingly.

Free Tarot card readings provided by Pagan Numerology.

Event Details:

• Dates: October 25th, 26th, and 27th

• Time: 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM

• Location: 344 Salem Street, Medford, MA 02155

• Tickets: https://Cthulhu_Calling.eventbrite.com

• Cash Bar for snacks and drinks

• Attire: Be prepared for an interactive experience—dress for possible splashes and mayhem! Costumes encouraged!

