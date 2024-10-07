New York Mavericks Announce PIVOT Travel as Official Travel Partner for PBR Teams Championship in Las Vegas

Strategic partnership enhances travel, hospitality, and rider experience for the New York Mavericks

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Mavericks , one of the newest expansion teams in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Teams Series, are proud to announce PIVOT Travel as its Official Travel Partner for the upcoming PBR Camping World Team Series Finals, set to take place October 18-20 in in Las Vegas.The New York Mavericks, also known as the Concrete Cowboys, have carved a unique path in the PBR Teams series representing not only New York, but the entire Northeast region in professional bull riding.As they prepare for their very first world championship in Las Vegas, this partnership with PIVOT Travel marks a crucial step in their journey toward excellence. Success on the dirt starts long before they arrive at the arena, and having a best-in-class travel partner allows them to focus on what they do best—compete at the highest level.“Partnering with PIVOT Travel is a game-changer for the New York Mavericks. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values as a team. With their expertise, we can ensure our riders and staff have a seamless travel experience and accommodations to help them rest, recharge and refuel for the biggest competition of the season,” said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks.PIVOT Travel, a division of PIVOT Agency, brings more than 100 years of combined experience in sports and hospitality travel. Their deep understanding of the unique needs of professional sports teams makes them an invaluable partner for the NY Mavericks, providing everything from seamless road travel logistics to premium accommodations.“We are excited to embark on this newly formed partnership with the NY Mavericks through our Property division at PIVOT Agency. This is just the beginning with so much opportunity in the coming months for all things NY Mavericks travel, hospitality and experiences,” said Travis Wade, Chief Growth Officer and EVP, Travel & Hospitality at PIVOT.With a proven track record of elevating the travel experience for professional athletes and sports organizations, PIVOT Travel will be essential in managing all aspects of the Mavericks’ journey, ensuring every detail is taken care of as they take on the world’s top bull riders.For the Concrete Cowboys, this partnership reflects a commitment to excellence both on and off the dirt. In the fast-paced, high-stakes world of professional bull riding, every detail counts, and the Mavericks’ leadership team are determined to leverage this partnership with PIVOT Travel to ensure their riders are physically and mentally prepared for the competition ahead.By entrusting their travel logistics to PIVOT Travel, the NY Mavericks are free to focus entirely on their performance, knowing they have a dedicated partner managing all aspects of their travel and hospitality.About the New York MavericksThe New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from Professional Bull Riders in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, which is led by Avenue’s Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Teams league as it expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series season which began this July. The inaugural homestand for the New York Mavericks just took place from August 9-10 at Barclays Center – the first time the Brooklyn arena has hosted a Bull Riding event in its nearly 12-year history. For more information about New York Mavericks, https://pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks , New York Mavericks on Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks on Twitter.About PIVOT TravelPIVOT Travel is a trusted full-service travel agency dedicated to elevating the experiences for professional sports and entertainment teams, group events, and luxury travelers. Our team of experts has over 100+ years of hotel & sport industry experience and knowledge, uniquely qualified to provide best-in-class service to get teams where they need to be, with no time wasted.About the PBR Camping World Team SeriesThe PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2024 season, the league's third, each of the 10 teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; New York Mavericks of Brooklyn, NY; OK; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX– will host a homestand. Neutral-site games to be announced are planned as well.PBR Teams, launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. All PBR Teams events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, or Merit Street Media.PBR is part of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

