New York Mavericks Extend Exclusive Invitation to 2024 INFR Bull Riding Champion for its 2025 Training Camp

Indian National Finals Rodeo Champion invited to train with New York Mavericks in 2025 bridging the gap between two iconic Western sports leagues

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Mavericks , one of the newest expansion teams in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams league, are proud to announce a unique opportunity for the 2024 Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) Bull Riding Champion to join its 2025 Training Camp.The INFR is one of the most prestigious events in Native American rodeo, highlighting the skills and talents of Indigenous athletes across North America. With a mission to promote, preserve, and advance professional Indian rodeo while also empowering families, youth, and communities, the INFR represents more than 1,300 members across North America.Following the 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series Championship in Las Vegas (October 18-20), the 2024 INFR will take place October 22-26 at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, where top competitors will battle for national titles in various rodeo events, including bull riding. Fans at home can enjoy the event live of RidePass, with action beginning at 1:30pm and 6:30pm each day.This year's competition is set to feature some of the biggest names in Native American rodeo, including past champions and rising stars alike. JaCauy Hale, 2024 INFR world champion and current PBR Teams member, Tahj Wells, 2024 INFR tour champion and Bo Tyler Vocu, 2024 PRCA standout, who are all vying for the coveted INFR world championship title.The INFR champion will have the opportunity to train alongside the New York Mavericks’ young gun standouts like Marco Rizzo, Mauricio Moreira, Hudson Bolton and Maverick Smith, honing their skills under the guidance of head coach and former 2009 PBR World Champion, Kody Lostroh.“The Concrete Cowboys are thrilled to welcome the INFR Bull Riding Champion to our camp,” said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks. “The INFR is a cornerstone of Native American rodeo, and we’re excited to create this opportunity for its top performer in bull riding, to continue developing their skills within the PBR framework. It’s an honor to build this bridge between our organizations and highlight the incredible talent that comes out of the INFR.”The extended invitation to the INFR’s bull riding champion reflects the NY Mavericks' commitment to fostering talent from diverse rodeo backgrounds and celebrating the heritage and skills the INFR brings to the sport.“The INFR represents the pinnacle of Native American rodeo, and our partnership with the New York Mavericks is a groundbreaking step for our athletes,” said Bo Vocu, President of the INFR. “This opportunity not only acknowledges the talent within our community but also provides an invaluable platform for our winner to showcase their skills on a bigger stage.”Tickets are still available and can be purchased at TicketMaster or through the South Point website at https://southpointarena.com/events/ About the New York MavericksThe New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from Professional Bull Riders in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, which is led by Avenue’s Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Teams league as it expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series season which began this July. The inaugural homestand for the New York Mavericks just took place from August 9-10 at Barclays Center – the first time the Brooklyn arena has hosted a Bull Riding event in its nearly 12-year history. For more information about New York Mavericks, https://pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks , New York Mavericks on Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks on Twitter.About the INFRThe Indian National Finals Rodeo, Inc. (INFR) is a nonprofit 501 c (3) organization that has been an important part of Indian Rodeo tradition and culture for nearly 50 years. The INFR has over 3,000 members representing Native Nations from the United States and Canada. It sanctions over 25 large Tour Rodeos annually. For more information www.infr.org About the PBR Camping World Team Series:The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2024 season, the league's third, each of the 10 teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; New York Mavericks of Brooklyn, NY; OK; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX– will host a homestand. Neutral-site games to be announced are planned as well.PBR Teams, launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. All PBR Teams events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, or Merit Street Media.PBR is part of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

