World Dairy Expo Global Dairy Summit Schedule Finalized

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 3, 2024

Contact: Sam GO, Commun​ications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov



​MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the final schedule for the Global Dairy Summit at World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The Global Dairy Summit will include remarks by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The Global Dairy Summit will begin with presentations by national dairy industry leaders including:

Krysta Harden, President and Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Dairy Export Council

Mike McCully, President and Owner, McCully Consulting

Heather Anfang, President, Dairy Foods; and Executive Vice President, Land O' Lakes, Inc.

Dave Lenzmeier, Chief Executive Officer, Milk Specialties Global



Corey Geiger, Dairy Lead Economist at CoBank, will moderate a panel discussion with the speakers following their presentations. Secretary Vilsack will share closing remarks at the Global Dairy Summit at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Global Dairy Summit attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for the presenters. Dairy farmers, processors, businesses, and industry stakeholders from around the world are encouraged to attend.​​

The purpose of the Global Dairy Summit is to provide insight into the dairy economy, consider the industry outlook, and highlight potential marketing opportunities. The Global Dairy Summit is hosted by DATCP.

The Global Dairy Summit will be held in The Tanbark on the Expo grounds at Alliant Energy Center. It is free to attend with paid admission to World Dairy Expo, but pre-registration is encouraged. For more information and to register, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/GlobalDairySummit.aspx.



