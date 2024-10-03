Lou Malnati’s Reunites with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Create the Ultimate Chicago-Meets-New York City Deep Dish Pizza – You Can’t Stop the Drip

Lou Malnati's and Mike's Hot Honey are back together just in time for National Pizza Month – enjoy Lou’s signature deep dish, thin crust, and wings topped with Mike's Hot Honey, available in-store and for nationwide shipping through Tastes of Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lou Malnati’s – the Chicago pizza legend long celebrated for its authentic flavor and buttery-crust deep dish – is reuniting with Mike’s Hot Honey®– America's original and leading brand of hot honey – to bring pizza lovers nationwide the ultimate collaboration – the Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey Deep Dish Pizza.



Following a record-breaking debut in Lou Malnati’s restaurants earlier this year, and in honor of National Pizza Month, this limited time collab returns to menus starting today, October 3. Now, with an available shipping option through the Tastes of Chicago platform, you can enjoy it from anywhere in the country.

“When we first launched our mouthwatering collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey this past April, we knew that fans of our iconic Chicago-style pizza would experience love at first bite, so we're bringing it back by popular demand. This time, we're offering nationwide shipping for your convenience,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. “Mike’s Hot Honey is truly the ultimate condiment for pizza and when paired with our legendary flaky buttery crust, fresh tomato sauce and iconic pizza toppings, its truly a match made in deep dish heaven.”

The perfect marriage of Chicago-style pizza with the hottest honey out of New York City, the Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey pizza – available in deep dish and thin crust at any of Lou Malnati’s 80 locations – features mozzarella, sausage, giardiniera and cupped pepperoni topped with a generous drizzle of sweet and spicy Mike’s Hot Honey. Restaurant guests can also round out their dine-in, takeout or delivery orders with Lou’s traditional or boneless chicken wings smothered in the beloved hot honey.

“We’re excited to reunite with Lou Malnati’s for another round of our incredible collaboration,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Whether you're a returning fan or tasting the sweet heat flavor for the first time, our hot honey is a must-try on their famed deep dish and thin crust pizzas, as well as wings."

For more information about Lou Malnati’s, its collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey, or to find the nearest restaurant for dine-in, carryout or local delivery, please visit LouMalnatis.com.

To ship the Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey Deep Dish Pizza anywhere nationwide for home-baked enjoyment, please visit TastesOfChicago.com.

ABOUT LOU MALNATI’S

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest news, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

ABOUT TASTES OF CHICAGO

Established in 1987 by Lou Malnati’s, the most legendary family name in Chicago deep dish pizza, Tastes of Chicago curates Chicago’s best food offerings from restaurateurs and brands and delivers them nationwide through its website. Spanning famous food categories such as Deep Dish Pizza, Hot Dogs, Italian Beef, Seafood & Pasta, Steaks, BBQ, Desserts, Gourmet Popcorn and more, Tastes of Chicago delivers hometown heroes like Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s, Eli's Cheesecake and Garrett Popcorn Shops, as well as rising local favorites like Brown Sugar Bakery and Wow Bao. With curated gift packages and subscriptions to suit any palate and budget, Tastes of Chicago brings the Windy City’s rich history, proud culture and iconic eats directly to your doorstep. The perfect gift for your favorite foodie, Chicago lover, client or yourself, Tastes of Chicago allows everyone to conveniently create a special moment at home that only the best Chicago food can offer. For more information, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/.

ABOUT MIKE'S HOT HONEY

Mike's Hot Honey, America's original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike’s Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com

Lou's x MHH Deep Dish

