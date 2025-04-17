QuickBooks Online has been named the top bookkeeping software of 2025 by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the business landscape where financial accuracy and operational efficiency are top priorities, QuickBooks Online has been named the top bookkeeping software of 2025 by Expert Consumers, thanks to its powerful automation tools, flexible pricing, and adaptability for businesses at every stage of growth.

This recognition highlights a broader industry trend: business owners are increasingly turning to cloud-based solutions to simplify financial tasks, reduce errors, and stay compliant with regulatory standards. With millions of users across the globe, QuickBooks Online continues to stand out for its balance of innovation and usability.

Top Bookkeeping Software for 2025

Supporting Modern Business Needs

Bookkeeping is one of the most essential—and often most time-consuming—responsibilities for any business. QuickBooks Online helps reduce that burden with smart features that automate repetitive tasks such as transaction matching, expense tracking, bank syncing, and invoicing. It also includes tools for monitoring sales tax obligations and categorizing expenses automatically.

One of QuickBooks Online’s most valued strengths is how it adapts to the user’s needs. Whether managing a solo operation or leading a multi-person team, users benefit from intuitive navigation and role-based permissions, which allow secure collaboration with employees, accountants, or advisors. The platform also offers batch invoicing, advanced analytics, and seamless integrations with tools like Shopify, Square, and PayPal.

By removing manual friction and offering smart workflows, QuickBooks Online enables business owners to focus more on strategy and growth, and less on daily bookkeeping tasks.

A Flexible Solution for Diverse Users

QuickBooks Online offers multiple pricing tiers to meet the needs of diverse business types. Its entry-level Simple Start plan is ideal for freelancers and solo entrepreneurs looking for straightforward income and expense tracking. The Plus plan adds tools like inventory tracking and project profitability analysis, while the Advanced tier is designed for larger operations that need features like batch invoicing, enhanced reporting, and dedicated support.

All plans include core bookkeeping functions, cloud-based access, and mobile apps. Each tier is subscription-based, with monthly billing and frequent introductory discounts for new users. This tiered approach gives businesses the flexibility to start with basic tools and expand functionality as needs evolve—without the hassle of switching platforms.

Accountant access is included across all plans, further simplifying collaboration during audits, tax filing, and year-end reporting.

Transparency and Real-Time Insights

As regulations become more stringent and financial planning more complex, the demand for clear, accurate, and timely financial information is growing. QuickBooks Online addresses this challenge by generating up-to-date financial documents such as profit and loss statements, cash flow summaries, and balance sheets. These reports update in real time and can be customized to suit different business needs.

The platform also includes interactive dashboards that help users visualize financial trends and spot potential issues before they escalate. With built-in sales tax tracking and integration with tax compliance tools, users can reduce errors, avoid penalties, and make more informed decisions throughout the year—not just during tax season.

QuickBooks Online transforms raw financial data into actionable insights, helping business owners make smarter, faster decisions with confidence.

Reflecting Broader Shifts in Bookkeeping

QuickBooks Online’s recognition as the top bookkeeping software of 2025 is not just about features—it also reflects changing expectations in how businesses manage their finances. Increasingly, companies are seeking connected platforms that integrate with the tools they already use, automate routine tasks, and provide strategic value through data analysis and reporting.

Rather than serving as a standalone system, QuickBooks Online acts as part of a larger business infrastructure. It integrates with payment gateways, e-commerce platforms, inventory systems, and CRM tools to provide a unified view of financial health and operational performance.

The demand for digital-first financial tools is only expected to grow, and QuickBooks Online is positioned to meet that demand with consistency and innovation.

About QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks Online is a cloud-based bookkeeping solution developed by Intuit. Built to serve the needs of freelancers, small businesses, and midsize companies, it offers a full suite of tools for financial tracking, tax preparation, invoicing, and reporting. With a user-friendly interface, mobile accessibility, and deep third-party integrations, QuickBooks Online helps business owners maintain accurate records, stay compliant, and make data-informed decisions with ease.

