9th Annual Forensic Conference fosters regional co-operation as important tool in fighting transnational organized crime

Co-operation with relevant regional and international organizations, as well as with the police services and forensic centres of neighbouring countries, is of great importance in the investigation and prosecution of transnational organized crime. This is the message that came from the 9th Annual Regional Forensic Conference, organized with the support of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro on 3 and 4 October in Budva.

Over two days, around 20 representatives from Montenegro and the region, as well as from Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia presented the work of their respective forensic centres and discussed, among other issues, the role of artificial intelligence in forensics, digital/electronic signatures, DNA analysis, as well as presenting forensic evidence in court.

In his opening remarks, Giovanni Gabassi, Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, stressed that forensic science plaid a crucial role in gathering evidence to support the prosecution of serious and organized crimes. “Scientists working in forensic laboratories require ongoing training to keep pace with the increasingly sophisticated analytical tools to detect and track organized crime groups,” said Gabassi, adding that since 2008, the Mission had been a dedicated partner and active supporter of the Forensic Centre.

Police Director Zoran Brđanin, stated that Directorate’s mission was to contribute to strengthening justice by applying the highest standards in forensic science, and this conference plaid a key role in achieving that goal. “The co-operation between the Police Directorate and the OSCE Mission to Montenegro in strengthening capacities in forensics, as well as in other areas of police work, is an example of how partnerships can bring tangible results for the benefit of all citizens. Thanks to our vision and the support from the OSCE Mission, the Forensic Centre and the Police Directorate have the opportunity to develop and continuously improve the capacities of the two institutions,” said Brđanin.

The conference was an opportunity for a meeting between Brđanin and Gabassi. Brđanin once again congratulated Gabassi on his appointment and expressed his belief that the Police Directorate will remain a reliable partner to the Mission, while Gabassi pointed out that the Mission will continue to provide support to the Police Directorate in the areas of importance.

This 9th Annual Regional Forensic Conference is a forum to reinforce regional co-operation and professionalism in forensic science, as well as to strengthen the capacity and effectiveness of forensic centres to prevent and combat serious and organized crime.