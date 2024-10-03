Governor Mills Applauds $425 Million Investment from Biden-Harris Administration to Advance Northern Maine Transmission Line, Strengthen Electric Grid & Embrace Clean, Affordable, Renewable Energy

MAINE, October 3 - Back to current news.

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today applauding the U.S. Department of Energy for awarding a $425 million capacity contract -- one of the largest Federal investments in energy development in Maine ever -- to advance the Aroostook Renewable Project, a proposed clean energy transmission line project in northern Maine:

"This unprecedented investment from the Biden-Harris Administration has the power to transform the energy future of northern Maine. By expanding our transmission infrastructure, this investment can make the electric grid more stable and reliable and allow us to harness affordable, clean energy generated right here in our own backyard instead of having to import expensive and harmful fossil fuels from out-of-state. Investments like these bring us closer to the energy independence that can help stabilize costs for people and strengthen our economy, which is all the more important to me for rural Maine. While there are many important steps ahead, this is an exciting step forward and a testament to the tremendous energy opportunity available in northern Maine. I thank the Biden-Harris Administration, including Secretary Granholm, for recognizing this potential and for once again delivering vital funding that can benefit Maine people for generations to come."