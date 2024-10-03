Register today for the next LETRS training cohort

Registration for the fifth cohort of the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, better known as LETRS, is now open through Nov. 22. Iowa school groups and individual educators are encouraged to join other schools from across the state for this intensive, no cost professional development opportunity that starts in January 2025.

Through LETRS, PK-8 educators will gain a better understanding of the Science of Reading and how to implement best practices that can transform literacy instruction within their classrooms. LETRS supports evidence-based reading instruction, grade-level reading proficiency and practices that help close achievement gaps. Participants of LETRS will gain foundational skills needed to master reading and writing instruction, such as phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and written language.

Elementary teachers, administrators, instructional coaches, early childhood educators as well as curriculum directors, middle school special education staff and college preparation professors are welcome to participate in the upcoming training.

Schools are encouraged to register as a group for maximum systemic impact for their students. Individual teachers, administrators and early childhood educators who are not a part of a district or building group registration can participate individually.

The Iowa Department of Education sponsors free LETRS training for Iowa public and accredited nonpublic schools. Through its partnership with vendor Lexia Learning, approximately 4,350 educators are currently participating in Department-sponsored LETRS training cohorts.

For more information on LETRS and the Science of Reading, visit the Department’s literacy webpage. Specific questions can be directed to Wanda Steuri, education program consultant, at wanda.steuri@iowa.gov.

