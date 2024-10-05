SmileFy Unveils Integration with DEXIS™ Intraoral Scanners to Enhance Digital Dental Workflows

Smilefy + DEXIS connection for integrated digital workflow Digital workflow scan - design - print - perform SmileFy - Diagnostic Smile Design Solution for your dental clinic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmileFy, renowned for its cutting-edge AI-driven 3D digital smile design solutions, is thrilled to announce its seamless integration with DEXIS™ intraoral scanners, setting a new standard in dental workflow efficiency. This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize in-office operations by delivering a comprehensive, precise, and streamlined approach to restorative dental treatments.

Enhancing Dental Practice with Seamless Digital Solutions

SmileFy has been leading the charge in transforming dental treatment planning with its innovative AI-powered software, allowing dentists to visualize and design 3D print-ready smile solutions with unparalleled speed and accuracy. By integrating with DEXIS™ intraoral scanners, SmileFy is now enabling dental professionals to fully harness the power of these advanced tools within their existing workflows, making the entire process—from initial scanning to final restoration—more efficient and predictable.

This integration offers dental practitioners a seamless workflow, allowing for easy chairside creation of 3D print-ready wax-ups. Dentists can optimize their restorative treatments by using SmileFy alongside DEXIS scanners, ensuring faster, more precise outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.

Expert Insights on the New Integration

Ralph Georg, CEO of SmileFy, shared, "Integrating SmileFy and DEXIS intraoral scanners is a significant leap forward in enabling clinicians to provide high-quality, predictable restorations with greater speed and efficiency. This collaboration brings together two powerful technologies to improve dental workflows, helping clinicians deliver more reliable results to their patients."

Key Benefits of the Integration

Streamlined Workflow Efficiency: The integration simplifies chairside operations, significantly reducing treatment planning time for dental professionals.

Enhanced Patient Outcomes: The precise and efficient planning enabled by the SmileFy-DEXIS connection leads to improved patient satisfaction and increased case acceptance.

Cost-Effective Solution: By optimizing digital workflows, dental practices can enjoy a cost-effective approach to delivering high-quality restorative treatments.

About SmileFy

SmileFy is a leading AI-powered dental treatment planning software, that enables dental professionals to create 3D diagnostic smile designs efficiently and effectively. The platform enhances patient satisfaction by improving treatment planning and visualization, offering busy dental professionals a fast, affordable digital workflow for restorative care.

About DEXIS Intraoral Scanners

DEXIS™ intraoral scanners provide seamless integration into dental workflows, helping dentists improve efficiency, boost productivity, and expand their practice capabilities. These scanners offer a powerful digital solution to enhance the precision and speed of dental procedures.

For more information, visit: https://smilefy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

