Novalead Limited Unveils the Ultimate Online Training Tool

BARNSLEY, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novalead Limited is excited to announce the release of their Essential Business Skills CARD DECKS, now available in digital format on the Deckible App for both iPhone and Android devices!Whether they are on the go or at their desk, users can now access over 300 cards of bite-sized, actionable microlearning workshops, covering nine key areas:Business Skills, Sales, Marketing, Leadership, Communications, Productivity, Accelerated Learning, Breakout Sessions & Role Plays, Quality & Business EfficiencyAn MBA in Your PocketThe Essential Business Skills CARD DECKS bring the core knowledge of a practical business degree to their fingertips, offering highly relevant lessons that fit into their busy schedule.Whether they are business leaders or aspiring professionals, these decks cover critical MBA-level topics, from strategy and leadership to marketing, quality, and business efficiency.This practical, on-demand format allows users to build and refine their skills, wherever they are.Why Deckible?• Mobile-Friendly: Purchase and download each deck directly via the App Store or Google Play.• Offline Access: Use the app without an internet connection after downloading, so learning can happen anywhere.• Daily Habits: Save cards in a timeline for tracking progress and building daily habits.• Journaling: Add personalised notes to each card for reflection and deeper engagement.• Multimedia: Selected cards come with integrated video content to enhance the learning experience.Why Card Decks?Card decks offer a dynamic, engaging, and practical way to learn. By experiencing content firsthand, users are more likely to retain the knowledge. Plus, the non-linear format allows for flexible, self-paced learning, making complex concepts easier to digest and apply.After downloading the Deckible App, users can access up to three of the Essential Business Skills CARD DECKS for a 3-day Free Trial with full access to all cards. Additionally, each deck purchase provides another Free Trial to explore a different deck, helping them build a personalised learning experience!“Deckible has helped us revolutionize how business skills are learned by putting this knowledge literally at people’s fingertips. The ability to access our content offline and on-the-go aligns perfectly with the way today’s professionals want to learn.”Mike Hardcastle, Director of Novalead Limited.For further information email: mike.hardcastle@novalead.co.ukOr visit: DeckibleJournalist Preview Copies:Preview copies of the Essential Business Skills CARD DECKS are available upon request delivered on the Deckible app.About Novalead LimitedNovalead Limited is a leader in personal and professional development, offering a range of tailored programs designed to deliver real-world transformation. Their unique training systems are grounded in the latest research and supported by tools like quizzes and flashcards to ensure skills are retained for the long term. Through innovative solutions, Novalead empowers individuals and organisations to achieve success through people development.For more information visit: Novalead Limited Blog

