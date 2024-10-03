Soluble Fibers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Soluble Fibers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soluble fibers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.19 billion in 2023 to $5.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health and wellness trends, rising chronic health conditions, growing beverage industry, regulatory support and health claims, consumer preference for natural ingredients.

The soluble fibers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of food applications, global dietary shifts, increased demand for functional foods, advancements in research and development, clean label and natural ingredients trend.

The increasing demand for vegan and plant-based diets is expected to propel the growth of the soluble fiber market in the coming years. Vegan and plant-based diets are dietary patterns that promote plant-derived foods while avoiding or limiting the intake of animal products. A vegan or plant-based diet may be made more nutritious and promote general health and well-being by consuming a range of soluble fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.

Key players in the market include Tate & Lyle PLC, DowDuPont, Nexira Biotech Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, TIC Gums Inc., Taiyo International, Psyllium Labs LLC, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill Incorporation, Fiberstar Inc., Marshall Ingredients, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Fenchem, Tereos S.A., Roquette Freres, Kerry Group Plc, The Green Labs LLC, Lonza Group AG, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Grain Processing Corporation, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Sensus BV, DSM, Beneo, Incorporated Foodstuffs Pvt. Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hergestellt GmbH, FiberPro Inc.

Major companies operating in the soluble fibers market are focusing on strategic investments to expand its line of starches, sweeteners, and texturizers with soluble fibers. A strategic investment is an investment that is made with the goal of achieving a long-term objective, such as increasing market share, entering new markets, or developing new products or services.

1) By Type: Oligosaccharides, Resistant Starch, Resistant Maltodextrin, Polydextrose, Beta-Glucan, Other Types

2) By Raw Material: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Non-Plant Sources, Other Plant Parts

3) By Application: Functional Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Soluble Fibers Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Soluble fibers include all dietary fiber that can dissolve in the water. Soluble fibre, when dissolved in water, generates a gel-like substance that aids digestion, modulates nutrient absorption, and regulates bowel motions.

