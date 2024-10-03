Stand-up Pouches Global Market 2024 To Reach $36.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.0%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Stand-up Pouches Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stand-up pouches market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.75 billion in 2023 to $24.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer preference for resealable packaging, market entry for small and medium enterprises, ease of transportation and handling, reduced environmental impact, barrier protection and product freshness.

The stand-up pouches market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $36.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, convenience and on-the-go lifestyles, customization and brand differentiation, rise in single-serve packaging, expansion in food and beverage industry.

The rising environmental concerns and regulations are expected to propel the growth of stand-up pouches market going forward. Stand-up pouches, known for their environmentally sustainable materials and recyclability, have gained popularity as businesses and consumers seek greener options. The push for innovation in sustainable packaging, coupled with increasing consumer awareness and global anti-plastic initiatives, positions stand-up pouches as a competitive and environmentally conscious choice in the packaging industry.

Key players in the market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Coveris Advanced Coatings (Holdings) Limited, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company Inc., Winpak Ltd., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Uflex Limited, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Glenroy Inc., Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, InterFlex Group Inc., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Hood Packaging Corporation, Swiss Pac USA, Goglio S.p.A., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Printpack Inc., Gualapack S.p.A., Bryce Corporation, American Packaging Corporation, Astrapak Limited, Duropack Limited, Transcontinental Inc., The Dow Chemical Company.

Major companies operating in the stand-up pouches market are developing new packaging films to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Sihl Inc., a US-based coatings company launched Artysio, a packaging film designed for premade, individually printable stand-up pouches.

1) By Type: Aseptic Stand-up Pouches, Standard Stand-up Pouches, Retort Stand-up Pouches, Hot-filled Stand-up Pouches

2) By Form: Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom, Other Forms

3) By Material: Plastic, Metal/Foil, Paper, Bioplastic

4) By Closure Type: Top Notch, Zipper, Spout

5) By Application: Pet Food, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Homecare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Stand-up Pouches Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Stand-up Pouches Market Definition

Stand-up pouches refer to flexible packaging that can stand up on its own for display, storage, and use. Stand-up pouches are used to packaged commodities to increase the shelf-life of packaged products providing a barrier against moisture, contaminants, UV rays, and others to safeguard products, transportation, warehousing of products by cutting cost in distribution, convenience in packaging, and other features.

