Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sodium reduction ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.28 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of hypertension, consumer preferences for healthy foods, rise in cardiovascular diseases, government regulations, globalization of fast food chains, educational campaigns.

The sodium reduction ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government targets for sodium reduction, consumer demand for natural ingredients, increased application in beverages, rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, focus on umami enhancers.

Increase in health issues such as cardiovascular diseases are expected to propel the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD), also known as heart and circulatory diseases, refer to a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels. The use of sodium reduction ingredients holds considerable significance in mitigating the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). High sodium intake is a known contributor to hypertension, a major risk factor for CVD. By incorporating sodium reduction ingredients in food products, manufacturers can respond to the global health imperative of lowering sodium consumption. These ingredients allows to produce heart-healthy foods without compromising taste, meeting consumer preferences for reduced sodium content.

Key players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Givaudan SA, Innophos Holdings Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Biospringer, Corbion NV, Advanced Food Systems Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, K+S Kali GmbH, Koninklijke DSM NV, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., DSM Food Specialties BV, Jungbunzlauer International AG, Fufeng Group Company Limited, Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd., Qingdao Huifenghe MSG Co. Ltd., Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd., Saltwell AB, Savoury Systems International, Cambiaso Risso Group, Salt of the Earth Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Associated British Foods PLC, GNT Group B.V., Ingredion Incorporated.

Major companies operating in market are going into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

1) By Type: Mineral blend, Amino Acid, Yeast extracts, Other Types

2) By Mineral Blend: Potassium sulphate, Magnesium sulphate, Calcium chloride, Potassium lactate, Potassium chloride

2) By Application: Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy and frozen foods, Meat products, Sauces, Snacks

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sodium reduction ingredients are food additives that reduce sodium levels in food while keeping the same flavor and functioning as salt. Sodium reduction ingredients increase the gustatory effects of sodium on the taste, even though the concentration of salt (sodium chloride) has been decreased.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Sodium Reduction Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sodium reduction ingredients market size, sodium reduction ingredients market drivers and trends, sodium reduction ingredients market major players and sodium reduction ingredients market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

