Needle Destroyer Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Needle Destroyer Market Expected To Grow?

From $7.31 billion in 2024 to $7.84 billion in 2025, the needle destroyer market size has seen strong growth recently, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This growth throughout the historical span can be traced back to an increase in the number of medical procedures, surging demand for infection control solutions, a rise in the demand portable medical devices, and a growing geriatric population.

Where Is The Needle Destroyer Market Heading?

Brace for strong growth in the needle destroyer market in the coming years. It's projected to soar to $10.31 billion in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 7.1%. The predicted growth for the forecast period can be attributed to rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, mounting health and safety concerns, growing apprehension about occupational exposure to blood-borne viruses, and a rising number of healthcare facilities.

What Are The Major Needle Destroyer Market Influencers And Growth Drivers?

An escalation in the number of hospitals plays a crucial role in propelling the needle destroyer market forward. The number of hospitals is rising due to the growing demand for accessible healthcare services, driven by population growth and urbanisation. Needle destroyers, specifically designed to safely dispose of used hypodermic needles, prevent needlestick injuries, infections and misuse of syringes.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Needle Destroyer Market?

The soaring incidences of hospital-acquired infections are another significant growth influencer due to increasing risks of antibiotic-resistant infections and safety concerns. Needle destroyers help reduce such infections by ensuring efficient disposal of used needles, thereby minimizing the risk of contamination. For instance, in November 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC reported a 3% increase in Surgical Site Infections SSIs related to combined surgical care improvement project SCIP procedures from 2022 to 2023.

A rise in the number of medical procedures, fuelled by growing demand for safe needle disposal in chronic disease treatment and aesthetic procedures, is also earmarked as a robust market driver. With frequent injections and treatments involving needles, the demand for needle destroyers grows, promoting safer disposal practices and reducing infection risks.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Needle Destroyer Market Share?

Among the significant players operating in the needle destroyer market are Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Narang Medical Limited, Saratech Equipments, GPC Medical Ltd., Medi Safe International, Cecon Pollutech Systems Pvt. Ltd., IndoSurgicals Private Limited, Meditech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Surgitech Industries, Amkay Products Private Limited, LabLine Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Labtech Disposables, Naugra Medical Lab Equipments, United Scientific & Surgicals, Bos Medicare Surgical, Fusion Biotech, Invitro Biotech Ltd., K And L Kyoling, Lab-X SOLUTIONS

How Is The Global Needle Destroyer Market Segmented?

The needle destroyer market report thoroughly delves into the following segments and subsegments:

1 By Product: Electrical Needle Burner, Needle syringe destroyer

2 By Material Type: Steel, Aluminum, Plastic, Composite Materials

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail

4 By Application: Medical Waste Disposal, Industrial Waste Disposal, Household Waste Disposal

5 By End User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Diagnostic Laboratories, Clinics, Others Healthcare Facilities

Subsegments:

1 By Needle Syringe Destroyer: Manual Needle Syringe Destroyer, Electric Needle Syringe Destroyer, Battery-Operated Needle Syringe Destroyer, Dual Function Needle and Syringe Destroyer

2 By Electrical Needle Burner: Automatic Electrical Needle Burner, Semi-Automatic Electrical Needle Burner, Portable Electrical Needle Burner, Table-Top Electrical Needle Burner

What Are The Leading Region In The Needle Destroyer Market?

Taking a closer look at the Regional Insights, North America was the largest region in the needle destroyer market in 2024 and the market report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

