Financial support boosts career opportunities in early childhood

Release date: 03/10/24

A new support program designed to grow the early years workforce ahead of the three-year-old preschool roll-out has seen applications soar.

The initiative is part of the State Government’s $96.6 million investment to attract and retain early childhood teachers.

Since the program launched in July this year, over 100 applicants have been pre-approved for up to $25,000 in financial support throughout their studies and first few years of employment.

It is anticipated hundreds more will be supported from Semester One, 2025, with the government working closely with universities and TAFE SA in attracting students.

The surge reflects the record demand for teachers and educators with the skills and knowledge to support learning and development of young children.

It comes as the State Government introduces new legislation into parliament to drive reform across the early childhood education and care sector to improve outcomes for young children.

The legislation will provide the newly established Office for Early Childhood Development with functions recommended by the Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education and Care, and relevant powers to assist the Office in its stewardship role. This includes allowing information sharing between agencies and key stakeholders.

The Office’s key function is to steward the early childhood system, focusing on reducing the number of children entering school developmentally vulnerable.

We know that young children are more likely to be developmentally vulnerable on entry to school than the national average – almost 24 per cent of our children are struggling in at least one important area of their development. We need to reduce this rate, to give our children a better start and a better future.

This legislation will underpin the Malinauskas Government’s early years reforms and see South Australia become a national leader in early childhood development, improving the lives of thousands of children.

The financial support program offers up to $25,000 for bachelor degrees, up to $17,000 for masters degrees, and up to $7,000 for diplomas, reducing study costs and encouraging more individuals to start or advance their career in the field. Support of up to $34,000 is available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students aspiring to become early childhood teachers or educators.

An additional ‘Grow Your Own’ allowance of up to $10,000 is available for regional and remote students, with 11 applicants pre-approved over the past month.

For more information and to apply, visit www.earlychildhood.sa.gov.au/flyingstart

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

We are thrilled that South Australians are seizing the opportunity to study early childhood through this new financial support program.

The government’s roll-out of preschool for three-year-olds marks an exciting chapter in early childhood for this state and the largest reform to education in decades.

The Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education and Care set a very clear pathway for us to improve educational outcomes for young people, and we need to expand the workforce in this critical sector.

This financial assistance is part of a range of initiatives we’ll be delivering to bring more early childhood teachers and educators into the sector and support retention in the workforce as part of the Early Childhood Workforce Strategy.

Attributable to scholarship recipient Raji Sanu

It is my passion to work with young children. Being a teacher can positively impact their early years of learning, which is pivotal to their long-term success—and I can be part of it. I can upgrade my skills and knowledge as part of my continuous learning and professional development, which I can apply in the early years learning sector.

Attributable to scholarship recipient Amy Kennedy

I have already been in the early childhood industry for nearly 20 years and am excited about the opportunity to further my career and be able to continue pursuing my passion for early childhood education.