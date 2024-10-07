Desku Partners with Mirror Maison to Reshape Customer Service for the UK’s Leading Mirror Retailer With Help of AI

Desku - AI Customer Service Software

Desku partners with Mirror Maison to integrate AI-driven customer service software, automating support and efficiency for the UK's top mirror retailer.

Our collaboration with Mirror Maison showcases our commitment to transforming eCommerce customer service through AI.” — Gaurav Nagani

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desku , a leading provider of AI-driven customer service automation, is proud to announce its latest collaboration with Mirror Maison , the UK’s premier destination for high-quality, affordable mirrors. The partnership will equip Mirror Maison with Desku’s advanced AI tools to enhance their customer service operations, delivering faster, more personalized support to their growing customer base.Based in Altrincham, Cheshire, Mirror Maison is known for its diverse collection of mirrors that blend timeless design with modern trends. As the company expands its footprint in the UK, offering everything from leaner to oversized mirrors, Matthew Statham, the founder of Mirror Maison, sought a robust customer service solution that could scale with their growth. With over 20,000 happy customers, Mirror Maison is now poised to improve its customer service infrastructure using Desku’s AI chatbots, live chat, and omnichannel support.“We’re excited to partner with Mirror Maison on their journey,” said Gaurav Nagani , Founder of Desku. “Our goal is to empower growing businesses like Mirror Maison with tools that make customer support faster, smarter, and more personal. This partnership is a perfect example of how we can help eCommerce brands reshape their customer experience while driving efficiency.”A New Chapter for Customer Service at Mirror MaisonBy integrating Desku’s AI tools, Mirror Maison will transform its customer service experience:- Faster Response Times: Desku’s live chat & omnichannel unified inbox system will allow Mirror Maison to instantly engage with customers, providing real-time support and reducing waiting times.- Automated Responses: With Desku’s AI chatbot, Mirror Maison can automate common inquiries, ensuring customers receive immediate answers to frequently asked questions, while the team can focus on more complex requests.- Seamless Support Across Channels: Desku’s omnichannel capabilities will help Mirror Maison manage customer inquiries from social media, email, and live chat—all within a single platform.Matthew, founder of Mirror Maison, shared his excitement about the partnership: “At Mirror Maison, we believe in delivering not only high-quality products but also top-tier customer service. Partnering with Desku enables us to maintain that standard of excellence while we continue to grow. We’re confident that with Desku’s AI-driven support tools, we’ll be able to offer an even better experience for our customers.”About DeskuDesku is an AI-powered customer service platform that automates customer interactions across multiple channels. From live chat and AI chatbots to knowledge base management, Desku helps businesses streamline their customer service operations, improve engagement, and enhance efficiency. Serving a range of industries, Desku is committed to transforming the way businesses deliver customer service.About Mirror MaisonMirror Maison is the UK’s leading online retailer of mirrors, offering a wide selection of high-quality, stylish, and affordable mirrors. With a focus on delivering exceptional value and craftsmanship, Mirror Maison serves thousands of satisfied customers across the UK, transforming homes with mirrors that combine function and design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.