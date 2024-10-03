Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads Eastern Seaboard Development Ministerial Engagement, 8 Oct

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will lead the Eastern Seaboard Development Political Engagement with the Premiers of the Eastern Cape (EC) and Kwazulu-Natal (KZN), Mr Oscar Mabuyane and Mr Thami Ntuli, respectively; Traditional Leaders; MECs, Mayors as well as Councillors of the 4 districts: Ugu, Harry Gwala, OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo.

The Eastern Seaboard Regional Development was declared as a region on 20 June 2022 in terms of Section 19 of SPLUMA (Act no. 16 of 2013) and has also been identified as a strategic area ready for investment (IPCC; NSDP, 2030). The region covers an area spanning the southern coastline of the KwaZulu-Natal and northern part of the Eastern Cape Provinces and spans across four (4) Districts and seventeen (17) Local Municipalities.

The Regional Spatial Development Framework has been developed and catalytic projects across the 4 districts have been identified

This planned Ministerial engagement will review progress to date and agree on plans going forward in the implementation of the Eastern Seaboard programme. The meeting will also fortify traditional leadership participation in the next steps of the implementation phase of the programme, which include buy-in, stakeholder engagement and the awareness-raising of the project to all role players.

The Eastern Seaboard Development is a flagship project facilitated through the District Development Model (DDM) and provides an opportunity to drive spatially referenced transformation through the integration of urban and rural development as well as targeted rural revitalization.

The Eastern Seaboard Development which was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021, has reached a critical stage and significant progress has also been made concerning its design, establishment and coordination of key stakeholders to respond to the region’s rich cultural and environmental assets but remains deprived of substantial economic development and targeted investment in the region.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Ministerial engagement as follows:

Date : 08 October 2024

Time : 09:00 – 14:00

Venue : Wild Coast Sun, Port Edward

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904