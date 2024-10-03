Sport, Arts and Culture hosts Big Walk In Tshwane, 6 Oct

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in its bid to continue encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle, invites members of the media to the Annual Big Walk that will take place in the City of Tshwane on Sunday, 6th of October 2024 at Fountains Valley Resort. The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Gayton McKenzie is expected to join the walk.

The United Nation (UN) recognizes participation in sport and recreation as a fundamental human right, which all Governments should make available to their people. In response to this notion, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in 2014 further decided on the ‘I Choose 2B Active’, a 365-day call to action campaign to all South Africans to choose to be active.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Event: The Big Walk- (5km, 10km and 15km – Walk)

Date: Sunday, 06 October 2024

Venue: Fountains Valley Resort in Tshwane, Gauteng

Time: 06h00 a.m

RSVPs: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba, 066 302 5397 │Email: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za

Media Enquiries:

Ms. Zimasa Velaphi, (Head of Communications and Marketing)

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: zimasav@dsac.gov.za