PM Manele honours the founder and late President of the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele MP has acknowledged the vision and leadership of the founder and the former President of the United Arab Emirates, the Late Sheikh Zayed Sultan Al Nahyan for ensuring that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is established in honor of peace and tolerance for all peoples to embrace.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, an iconic national and cultural landmark is a magnificent house of worship and leading global destination located in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. It can accommodate 40,000 visitors and 7,000 worshippers at any one time.

Admiring UAE’s great leadership and vision, Prime Minister Manele stated, open to all, the Grand Mosque represents the vision of a great man for an iconic, religious and cultural landmark.

“…… the more we understand the history and functions of our respective places of worship, our beliefs and our faith, the more we can jointly promote the principles of tolerance, acceptance, respect and peace, that will uplift humanity”.

He emphasised, we live in an ever evolving and diversified world where peaceful co-existence must be embraced at all cost.

PM Manele takes a tour around the Grand Mosque

PM Manele signing the visitors book at the Grand Mosque’s exit

PM Manele and Foreign Minister Agovaka inside the Grand Mosque

