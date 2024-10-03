Global Web Application Firewall Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Web Application Firewall Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The web application firewall market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.04 billion in 2023 to $5.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cybersecurity maturation, awareness and education, vendor competition and innovation, web application development, remote work trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Web Application Firewall Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The web application firewall market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for scalable solutions, industry-specific application security needs, agile development practices, increasing application complexity.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Web Application Firewall Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Web Application Firewall Market

The increase in the number of cyberattacks and data breach activities is expected to propel the web application firewall market going forward. A cyberattack or data breach is a malicious and intentional attempt by an individual or a group to breach the information system of another person or organization. It is used to gain unauthorized access, corrupt, disrupt, disable, and control someone's computer. A web application firewall prevents and protects the web application from cyberattacks and keeps the data safe.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Web Application Firewall Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Imperva Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Citrix System Inc., Cloudflare Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Radware Ltd., Qualys Inc., Ergon Informatik AG, Amazon Web Services Inc., Nsfocus Information Technology Co. Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Microsoft Corporation, AppTrana by Indusface, Czar Securities Private Limited, Fastly Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., PerimeterX, Signal Sciences Corporation, SiteGuard, SiteLock LLC, Sophos Group, Sucuri Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Virsec Systems, Wallarm Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Web Application Firewall Market Size?

Major companies operating in the web application firewall market are focusing on strategic partnership to address cybersecurity challenges. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Web Application Firewall Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

4) By Vertical or End User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Web Application Firewall Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Web Application Firewall Market Definition

Web application firewall is a type of application firewall that is used to prevent, monitor, and filter harmful HTTP traffic to and from an online service. The primary purpose of web application firewalls is to prevent attacks, protect customer data, and ensure proper compliance. It focuses on a set of policies that assist in determining which traffic is malicious and which traffic is safe.

Web Application Firewall Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global web application firewall market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Web Application Firewall Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on web application firewall market size, web application firewall market drivers and trends and web application firewall market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

