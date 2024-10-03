Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Sensitive Data Discovery Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Sensitive Data Discovery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sensitive data discovery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.48 billion in 2023 to $9.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data breach incident, consumer privacy concerns, environmental changes, increased data volumes, third-party risks.

The sensitive data discovery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued data regulation evolution, heightened cybersecurity threats, cloud adoption trajectory, remote and hybrid workforce dynamics, IoT and edge computing expansion.

The growing investment in data privacy and security is propelling the growth of the sensitive data discovery market going forward. Data privacy is an aspect of data protection that addresses the proper storage, retention, immutability, access, and security of sensitive data. The sensitive data discovery protects data from malicious threats and helps in maintaining an effective data privacy and security plan.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Hitachi Ltd., SolarWinds Corporation, Thales Group S.A., Micro Focus International PLC, Proofpoint Inc., Netwrix Corporation, Varonis Systems Inc., Digital Guardian, Solix Technologies Inc., Immuta Inc., 1touch.io Inc., Nightfall AI Inc., DataSunrise Inc., DataGrail Inc., Dathena Inc., BigID Inc., Informatica Corporation, Spirion Corporation, PKWARE Inc., OneTrust, Securiti Inc., Egnyte Inc., BetterCloud Inc., Safetica Inc., MineOS Inc.

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products such as automated sensitive data discovery to drive revenues in their market. The automated sensitive data discovery is the application of technology and software tools to automatically classify data by sensitivity, provide uniform tagging across platforms, and scan data sources.

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment: On Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Security And Risk Management, Asset Management, Compliance Management, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: BFSI, Government, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunications And IT, Other End Use

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sensitive Data Discovery Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sensitive Data Discovery Market Definition

Sensitive data discovery is the process of locating specific subsets of data from unstructured and structured data sources, which ensures the privacy of organizations’ employees and customers as well as prevents data breaches and leaks. The sensitive data discovery identifies, protects, or securely removes any compromising information.

Sensitive Data Discovery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sensitive data discovery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sensitive Data Discovery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sensitive data discovery market size, sensitive data discovery market drivers and trends, sensitive data discovery market major players and sensitive data discovery market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

