Global Zinc Citrate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Zinc Citrate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The zinc citrate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.86 billion in 2023 to $1.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to nutritional supplements demand, pharmaceutical industry applications, growing awareness of zinc benefits, oral health products development, functional food and beverage trends, rising zinc deficiency concerns, use in cold remedies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Zinc Citrate Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The zinc citrate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued growth in dietary supplements market, focus on immune health, innovation in functional foods, expanding use in skincare products, customized nutritional solutions, incorporation in functional beverages.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Zinc Citrate Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7931&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Zinc Citrate Market

Increasing demand for the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the zinc citrate market going forward. The pharmaceutical industry refers to the industry that involves the development, production, and discovery of medical drugs. Zinc citrate has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects and is beneficial in dental care products such as mouthwashes, chewing gum, and toothpaste. It also reduces the common cold; as a result, it is used as a component in pharmaceutical drugs.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zinc-citrate-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering the Zinc Citrate Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Advanced Compounds International Inc., Continental Chemical USA, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Changzhou Feiyu Chemical Company Limited, Gadot Biochemical Industries Limited, Global Calcium Private Limited, Jost Chemical Company, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, KIC Chemicals Inc., Kronox Lab Sciences Limited, Noah Technologies Corporation, Sucroal SA, TIB Chemicals AG, Nantong Hengsheng Fine Chemical Industry Limited Company, Shandong Hengtong Biotechnology Company Limited, Ningxiang Xinyang Chemical Company Limited, Suqian Modern Biology Technology Company Limited, American Elements Corporation, Seidler Chemical Co. Inc., Feiyu Chemical, Pure Innovation, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Wego Chemical Group, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., MP Biomedicals LLC, Alfa Aesar, GFS Chemicals Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Zhejiang Tianyi Food Additive Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Ruizheng Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Wuhan Fortuna Chemical Co. Ltd., Hubei Ocean Biotech Co. Ltd.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Zinc Citrate Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the zinc citrate market are innovating new products, such as Zinc Gluconate and Monomagnesium Citrate, to increase their profitability in the market. Zinc gluconate is an organic zinc source that is readily absorbed by the body and provides a host of health advantages, including supporting immune system function and maintaining healthy skin, hair, and bones. Monomagnesium citrate is a magnesium salt of citric acid that has been partially neutralized and utilized as a mineral source in functional foods, drinks, and dietary supplements.

How Is The Global Zinc Citrate Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Dihydrate, Trihydrate

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder

3) By Application: Personal Care, Health Care, Food and Beverage, Agriculture, Other Application

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Zinc Citrate Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Zinc Citrate Market Definition

Zinc citrate refers to the zinc salt of citric acid that is used in various industries for its strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Zinc Citrate Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global zinc citrate market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Zinc Citrate Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on zinc citrate market size, zinc citrate market drivers and trends, zinc citrate market major players and zinc citrate market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Zinc Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zinc-global-market-report

Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-and-industrial-machinery-and-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Induction Furnace Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/induction-furnace-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.