Global Zero Trust Security Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Zero Trust Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The zero trust security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $33.18 billion in 2023 to $39.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cyber threat landscape, legacy security challenges, digital transformation, remote workforce trend, data privacy concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Zero Trust Security Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The zero trust security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $80.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to threat intelligence integration, user-centric security approach, data volume growth, business continuity focus, evolving threat landscape.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Zero Trust Security Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8332&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Zero Trust Security Market

The increasing rate of data breaches and cyber threat are expected to propel the growth of the zero-trust security market. Cyber data breaches are identified as gaining unauthorized access to a computer system or network to obtain private, sensitive, or confidential personal and financial information from customers or users. Due to numerous planned breaches, there is a need to enforce zero trust security solutions to get flexible and adaptive network security infrastructure that removes trust from network access and necessitates additional user verification.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zero-trust-security-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Zero Trust Security Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Symantec Corporation, FireEye Inc., McAfee Corporation, Forcepoint, Microsoft Corporation, Vmware Inc., Fortinet, Okta Inc., Centrify Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Google Inc., Sophos Group PLC., Cloudflare Inc., SonicWall, Pulse Secure LLC, Perimeter 81, CrowdStrike, Akamai, Rubrik, Cohesity, GoodAccess, Zscaler Internet Access, Forescout Continuum, Delinea Secret Server, HPE Security.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Zero Trust Security Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in zero trust security are focused on new cybersecurity initiatives to strengthen their market position. Cybersecurity initiatives refer to proactive measures, strategies, and actions taken by organizations or entities to protect their digital systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, cyber threats, attacks, and breaches.

How Is The Global Zero Trust Security Market Segmented?

1) By Solution Type: Data Security, Network Security, API Security, Security Analytics, Endpoint Security, Security Orchestration Automation And Response, Security Policy Management, Other Solutions

2) By Authentication: Single Factor Authentication, Multi Factor Authentication

3) By Deployment: On Premises, Cloud

4) By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprise

5) By Application Area: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Other Application Area

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Zero Trust Security Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Zero Trust Security Market Definition

Zero-trust security refers to a type of security that focuses on a process in which no one is trusted by default, from within or outside the network, and secures an organization by eradicating implicit trust and verifying every stage of digital interaction. Its primary goal is to provide a more secure environment with safeguards against unauthorized access.

Zero Trust Security Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global zero trust security market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Zero Trust Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on zero trust security market size, zero trust security market drivers and trends, zero trust security market major players and zero trust security market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-services-global-market-report

Investigation And Security Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investigation-and-security-services-global-market-report

Security as a Service Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-as-a-service-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.