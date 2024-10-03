Minister Gwede Mantashe delivers keynote address at 2024 Joburg Indaba, 3 Oct

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Hon. Gwede Mantashe, MP, will on Thursday, 03 October 2024 deliver the keynote address to the Annual Joburg Indaba which is taking place at the Inanda Club in Sandton.

The Joburg Indaba has over the last few years established itself as a critical platform where industry leaders engage in strategic conversations that are open, honest, bold, fresh and to the point. This is a gathering that draws captains of industry together with government and investors who have found it an important platform to put forward their thoughts on the industry.

The Indaba will once again bring together an outstanding panel of speakers, including CEOs and senior representatives from all major mining houses, local and international investors, government, parastatals, experts from legal and advisory firms and representatives from communities and organized labour.

Members of the media are invited to join Minister’s Keynote address as follows:

Date: 03 October 2024

Time: 16:00pm

Venue: The Inanda Club, Sandton

