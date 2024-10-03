Minister Sisisi Tolashe commemorates World No Alcohol Day in Mgungundlovu, 3 Oct

The Minister of Social Development, Ms. Sisisi Tolashe will on Thursday, 3 October 2024 commemorate World No Alcohol Day in Mgungundlovu, KwaZulu-Natal.

The commemoration is part of social development month activities held under the theme: “30 years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth: “Towards Reigniting the role of the family”.

Alcohol is the most misused legal drug in South Africa, and the day will focus on the negative impact alcohol has on the fabric of communities, especially children and young people.

“Alcohol use has been recognized as a major contributor to the global burden of disease, with an even greater detrimental effect in low- and middle-income countries and people living in poverty. In total, more than 13 million disability-adjusted life years, or 7% of the total disease burden in South Africa, is attributed to alcohol,” said minister Tolashe.

Alcohol use plays a role in about half of all non-natural deaths. It is involved in 75% of homicide cases; 60% of automobile accidents; and 24% of vehicle deaths and injuries.

It is the third-largest contributor to death and disability after unsafe sex/sexually transmitted infections and interpersonal violence, both of which are themselves influenced by alcohol consumption as alcohol affects sexual and violent behavior.

Over the past 10 years, South Africa has seen one of the highest rates of alcohol consumption globally and alcohol consumption per capita in the country has risen.

In the light of the above, World No Alcohol Day will be commemorated in Sweetwaters, uMgungundlovu District, in Umsunduzi Local Municipality, in partnership with Kwa Zulu Natal Provincial Department of Social Development, SAAPA (Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance) and the Central Drug Authority (CDA).

In line with the theme of the day “Say No to alcohol and selling alcohol to minors” the day aims to highlight the effects of alcohol abuse, binge drinking amongst South African youth and the negative effect of selling alcohol to children.

The area was identified because it has a high rate of alcohol abuse, crime and teenage pregnancy.

The community also experienced a tragedy where 12 youth service users who were abusing alcohol and drugs were burnt to death last year.

The area also contributes to the high number of Gender-based violence cases and has seen a rise in number of gang related fights in schools.

The minister will be joined by the MEC of social development, Ms Cynthia Mbali Shinga.

Minister Tolashe has made a call to the country this October to not consume alcohol nor sell alcohol to minors.



Members of the media are invited to cover the commemoration scheduled as follows:

Virtual:

DSDTV: https://dsdtv.org.za/video/world-no-alcohol-day-sweetwaters-3-oct-2024/

Facebook:https://web.facebook.com/events/542287011676103/

YouTube:https://youtube.com/live/j127DHmxJYM?feature=share

X:https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1vAGROLjMnYJl

Venue: Siyanda Sports ground, Mhlelembane Road, Sweetwaters.

Time: 09:00-16:00 PM

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms. Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane on 066 480 6845 or NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za and Mr Sandi Mbatsha on 082 525 2959 or SandiM@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Mr. Bathembu Futshane

Cell: 073 9939 391

E-mail: BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

