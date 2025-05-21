Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa calls for heightened vigilance amid increased fire risks and impending cold fronts

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, calls on the public to exercise increased vigilance in response to recent fire tragedies and extreme weather conditions expected in the days ahead.

As winter sets in, the risk of fires rises significantly, particularly in informal settlements where many households rely on heating devices and open-flame cooking methods to stay warm. Earlier yesterday, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed the tragic deaths of four children, all under the age of two, who reportedly succumbed to smoke inhalation caused by a suspected heating device before a fire engulfed their home in Mayfair.

“This heartbreaking incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers associated with unsafe heating methods,” says Minister Hlabisa. “We urge all families to take necessary precautions, ensure adequate ventilation, and never leave heating devices unattended.”

In addition to structural fires, wildfires also pose a growing threat during the winter season—particularly under dry and windy conditions. Just weeks ago, a major wildfire on Table Mountain in Cape Town burned approximately 3,000 hectares of vegetation and leads to the evacuation of nearly 200 residents, including vulnerable individuals.

Minister Hlabisa further warns residents of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape of two cold frontal systems anticipated between 19 and 23 May 2025.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the first front made landfall yesterday, 19 May, bringing rainfall and strong winds to the Western Cape. A second, more intense cold front is expected today, 20 May, with forecasts indicating:

Heavy rainfall (15–50 mm), especially in mountainous areas

Strong winds (55–65 km/h), with more intense gusts inland

Localised flooding in low-lying and poorly drained regions

Transport disruptions, particularly for high-sided vehicles on major routes

Potential damage to infrastructure, including downed power lines and uprooted trees

Dangerous sea conditions, with gale-force winds and waves up to 7 metres between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay

Very cold temperatures and possible snowfall over elevated terrain

The Minister calls on municipalities, emergency services, traditional leaders, and disaster management teams to remain on high alert and implement contingency plans as required. Residents are strongly encouraged to:

Avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather

Secure outdoor items susceptible to wind damage

Stay indoors where possible

Follow verified updates from SAWS and local authorities

Report fire hazards and emergencies without delay

“This is not only about enduring harsh weather—it is about protecting lives and livelihoods,” Minister Hlabisa emphasizes. “Let us all work together to reduce risks and support one another, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

